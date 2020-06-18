PR: Teeling Distillery in Dublin feiert 5. Geburtstag

Der heutige 18. Juni ist ein ganz spezieller Tag für die Teeling Distillery in Dublin: Vor exakt fünf Jahren öffnete sie ihre Pforten für Besucher (und wird das übrigens am 29. Juni jetzt wieder tun, nachdem man in Irland die Zeit für Lockerungen in der Corona-Krise gekommen sieht. Wir von Whiskyexperts haben die Teeling Distillery schon von der Zeit an begleitet, als die Baugrube noch nicht einmal ausgehoben war, und natürlich haben wir die Brennerei auch bereits besucht (42 Bilder von unserem ersten Besuch dort im Jahr 2018 können Sie hier sehen).

Wir gratulieren der Familie Teeling zu diesem Jubiläum – und bringen hier die Pressemitteilung, die man uns anlässlich des 5. Geburtstags geschickt hat:

Teeling Whiskey Distillery Celebrates 5 Years Of Raising The Bar

Teeling Whiskey today celebrates the 5th anniversary of the opening of its Teeling Whiskey Distillery to visitors. Opened in 2015 it was the first new distillery in Dublin for over 125 years and started the revival of Dublin whiskey production. Over the last five years, Teeling Whiskey Distillery has become a stalwart in the vibrant Dublin tourism scene and has welcomed over 500,000 visitors over this time as well as being honoured as one of the best Whiskey Visitor Attractions in the World with over 19 awards from the Tourism and Whiskey community. These accolades include the title of World’s Best Whiskey Visitor Attraction by World Whiskies Awards, the “Best Visit in Ireland” at the CIE awards, the World’s Best Distillery Visitor Centre Manager honour for Lisa Jameson and the World’s Best Irish Distiller for Alex Chasko over this period.

The Teeling Whiskey Distillery offers a modern, fully operational Irish whiskey distillery experience. The emphasis since opening has been on providing a high quality experience as well as producing a world class quality of whiskey. Over the last five years, over 3 million litres of new make whiskey spirit has been produced, which filled near 25,000 casks and is now a core component of Teeling Whiskey expressions.



To reflect the utilisation of Dublin born whiskey, there has been a subtle evolution of the Teeling Whiskey branding to include a reference to the brand being reborn in 2012 as well as added personalisation on the bottle to celebrate this fact.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey Company, commented

“Five years has come and gone very quickly and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved in reviving the craft of distilling in Dublin and establishing Teeling Whiskey Distillery as a world class distillery and visitor experience over this time.



We are also delighted that we are now using our family distilled Whiskey in our core products and to reflect this we have added some personalisation such as an embossed Phoenix to our bottle and focusing on the date our brand was reborn on our packaging.



While we look back and reflect on a job well done over the last five years we are facing into a very challenging time. We are delighted to be able to reopen on 29th June to visitors and as a new distillery we are lucky we have plenty of space to ensure a safe but hopefully still an engaging visitor experience even with social distancing procedures in place. It is like a new beginning and we will need to show the same resilience and strength of character needed to get the distillery doors open to guide our way through this.”

The Teeling Whiskey Distillery re-opens its doors to visitors on Monday 29th June with less frequent and smaller tours to ensure a spacious and safe experience for all visitors. The first 500 visitors will receive a thank you gift for their support. The new branded bottle of Teeling Whiskey will be rolled out domestically and to all International markets over the next few months. You can book a tour here.