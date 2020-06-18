Freitag, 19. Juni 2020, 01:06:49
Suche auf Seite
HintergrundRegionenIrlandPR

PR: Teeling Distillery in Dublin feiert 5. Geburtstag

Exakt heute vor 5 Jahren empfing man in der Destillerie in den Liberties die ersten Besucher - und öffnet nach Corona wieder am 29. 6.

Glenallachie for whic

Der heutige 18. Juni ist ein ganz spezieller Tag für die Teeling Distillery in Dublin: Vor exakt fünf Jahren öffnete sie ihre Pforten für Besucher (und wird das übrigens am 29. Juni jetzt wieder tun, nachdem man in Irland die Zeit für Lockerungen in der Corona-Krise gekommen sieht. Wir von Whiskyexperts haben die Teeling Distillery schon von der Zeit an begleitet, als die Baugrube noch nicht einmal ausgehoben war, und natürlich haben wir die Brennerei auch bereits besucht (42 Bilder von unserem ersten Besuch dort im Jahr 2018 können Sie hier sehen).

Wir gratulieren der Familie Teeling zu diesem Jubiläum – und bringen hier die Pressemitteilung, die man uns anlässlich des 5. Geburtstags geschickt hat:

Teeling Whiskey Distillery Celebrates 5 Years Of Raising The Bar

Teeling Whiskey today celebrates the 5th anniversary of the opening of its Teeling Whiskey Distillery to visitors. Opened in 2015 it was the first new distillery in Dublin for over 125 years and started the revival of Dublin whiskey production.  Over the last five years, Teeling Whiskey Distillery has become a stalwart in the vibrant Dublin tourism scene and has welcomed over 500,000 visitors over this time as well as being honoured as one of the best Whiskey Visitor Attractions in the World with over 19 awards from the Tourism and Whiskey community. These accolades include the title of World’s Best Whiskey Visitor Attraction by World Whiskies Awards, the “Best Visit in Ireland” at the CIE awards, the World’s Best Distillery Visitor Centre Manager honour for Lisa Jameson and the World’s Best Irish Distiller for Alex Chasko over this period.

The Teeling Whiskey Distillery offers a modern, fully operational Irish whiskey distillery experience. The emphasis since opening has been on providing a high quality experience as well as producing a world class quality of whiskey. Over the last five years, over 3 million litres of new make whiskey spirit has been produced, which filled near 25,000 casks and is now a core component of Teeling Whiskey expressions.

To reflect the utilisation of Dublin born whiskey, there has been a subtle evolution of the Teeling Whiskey branding to include a reference to the brand being reborn in 2012 as well as added personalisation on the bottle to celebrate this fact.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey Company, commented

“Five years has come and gone very quickly and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved in reviving the craft of distilling in Dublin and establishing Teeling Whiskey Distillery as a world class distillery and visitor experience over this time.

We are also delighted that we are now using our family distilled Whiskey in our core products and to reflect this we have added some personalisation such as an embossed Phoenix to our bottle and focusing on the date our brand was reborn on our packaging.

While we look back and reflect on a job well done over the last five years we are facing into a very challenging time. We are delighted to be able to reopen on 29th June to visitors and as a new distillery we are lucky we have plenty of space to ensure a safe but hopefully still an engaging visitor experience even with social distancing procedures in place. It is like a new beginning and we will need to show the same resilience and strength of character needed to get the distillery doors open to guide our way through this.”

The Teeling Whiskey Distillery re-opens its doors to visitors on Monday 29th June with less frequent and smaller tours to ensure a spacious and safe experience for all visitors. The first 500 visitors will receive a thank you gift for their support. The new branded bottle of Teeling Whiskey will be rolled out domestically and to all International markets over the next few months. You can book a tour here.

Vorheriger ArtikelBlack Bourbon Society startet Diversity Distilled

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Irland

Neu: Zwei Abfüllungen der Teeling Distillery

Brabazon Bottling 3 und Teeling 28 Years Old
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Reisen am Computer – eine virtuelle Tour durch die Teeling Distillery in Dublin

Die Brennerei in den Liberties in Dublin hat eine aufwendige Präsentation Destillerie online gestellt
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Auch Jameson, The Dublin Liberties Distillery und Teeling schließen Besucherzentren wegen Coronavirus

Addendum: Auch Beam Suntory stoppt alle Destillerie-Touren
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Irische Forscher verwenden Irish Whiskey zur Herstellung von Graphen

Forscher von AMBER, dem an das Trinity College Dublin...
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Besucherzentrum der Teeling Distillery erzielt 13 Millionen Euro Einnahmen

Man freut sich dort auch über bisher 425.000 Besucher
Weiterlesen
Irland

Irland: 8 neue Besucherzentren in 2019, 1 Million Besucher erwartet

Noch mehr Gründe, irischem Whiskey einen Besuch abzustatten
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

JJCorryIW Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
Button Kirsch Whisky
GaG Partnerbutton
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Whiskybotschaft Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Whiskyhaus Button
Kaspar Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

PR: Teeling Distillery in Dublin feiert 5. Geburtstag

Hintergrund
Exakt heute vor 5 Jahren empfing man in der Destillerie in den Liberties die ersten Besucher - und öffnet nach Corona wieder am 29. 6.
Weiterlesen

Black Bourbon Society startet Diversity Distilled

Hintergrund
Die gemeinnützige Beratungsfirma möchte Spirituosenmarken bei Vielfalt und Integration beraten
Weiterlesen

Maison Villevert kauft Celtic Whisky Compagnie

Frankreich
Die Celtic Whiskey Compagnie produziert die französischen Whiskys Glann Ar Mor und Kornog
Weiterlesen

The Macallan startet E-Boutique in den USA

Markt
Die Partnerschaft mit Thirstie Inc. ist die Erste im Luxus-Segment des Spirituosen-Bereichs
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Aberlour und Aberlour

Speyside
Zwei Einzelfass-Abfüllungen im Vergleich
Weiterlesen

Video: Fotograf Steve McCurry über seine langjährige Beziehung zu Macallan

Hintergrund
Ein kurzes Portrait des ausgezeichneten Fotoreporters und ein Schlaglicht auf seine Arbeit für die Speyside-Brennerei
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu – The Irishman Vintage Cask 12th Edition 2020

Irland
Die 12. Ausgabe des fassstarken Iren kommt auch nach Deutschland
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu in den USA – George Dickel Bottled in Bond 11yo

Neue Whiskys
Der elfjährige Tennessee Whiskey ist derzeit nur für den US-Markt angekündigt
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Weiser 300×250

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Whiskycorner

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Juni 2020: anCnoc 12 year old

Exclusiv
Zum Beginn eines hoffentlich wunderbaren Sommers stellen wir Ihnen einen unterschätzten Speysider vor
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Mai 2020: Glenmorangie The Original 10yo

Exclusiv
Nachdem wir im April unser Whisky des Monats ausfiel, beginnen wir im Mai wieder mit der monatlichen Kür. Und in dieser selbst...
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats April 2020: Unterstütze deinen lokalen Händler!

Exclusiv
Unterstütze deinen Whisky-Onlinehändler! Jede Flasche hilft!
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

PR: Neu bei Kirsch Import – GlenAllachie SC for Germany, Signatory Vintage Very Cloudy und Gordon & MacPhail CC

Islay
Neun Neue, drei davon exklusiv für den deutschen Markt
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Aberlour und Aberlour

Speyside
Zwei Einzelfass-Abfüllungen im Vergleich
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Edradour

Highlands
Gleich acht Originalabfüllungen werden heute analysiert und bewertet
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X