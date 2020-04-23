Donnerstag, 23. April 2020, 18:47:47
Suche auf Seite
PRSchottlandSpeysideVeranstaltung

PR: The GlenAllachie Live Tasting auf Facebook am 7. Mai

Master Distiller Billy Walker mit einer speziellen Online-Verkostung der drei Wood Finishes Rye, Moscatel und Port Wood

BuyMyWhisky Leaderboard

Auch The GlenAllachie Distillery aus der Speyside bietet in den Zeiten der Corona bedingten Kontakteinschränkungen eine Online-Tasting an. Master Distiller Billy Walker verkostet am Donnerstag, 7. Mai, um 19.00 Uhr (BST), also 20.00 Uhr in unserer Zeitzone, die drei aktuellen Abfüllungen aus der The GlenAllachie Wood Finishes Serie: Rye, Moscatel und Port Wood.

Alle weiteren Informationen zu diesem interaktiven Tasting finden Sie in der folgenden Presseaussendung, die wir heute erhielten:

THE GLENALLACHIE LAUNCHES SECOND BATCH OF WOOD FINISHES WITH A LIVE TASTING ON FACEBOOK

Master Distiller and whisky icon Billy Walker will celebrate the launch by staging a special online tasting of the trio of Rye, Moscatel and Port Wood finishes

The multi award-winning GlenAllachie Distillery is launching its second batch of limited-edition wood finishes and marking the occasion with a live tasting on Facebook on Thursday 7th May hosted by Master Distiller Billy Walker.

The new trio of Speyside single malt Scotch whiskies from The GlenAllachie Distillery, which won Scottish Whisky Distillery of The Year in 2019*, features a 9 year-old Rye Wood Finish, an 11 year-old Moscatel Wood Finish, and an 11 year-old Port Wood Finish. All are bottled at 48%, unchilfiltered and with no added colouring.

The new trio of GlenAllachie wood finishes are available worldwide, including the UK, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Switzerland.

Whisky fans around the world can gather on The GlenAllachie’s Facebook page at 7pm (BST) Thursday 7th May to watch Billy Walker introduce the new wood finishes and carry out a tasting of each one. The tasting is interactive, with fans encouraged to have drams ready to taste and share their thoughts and questions in the comments section. The event is the latest in a series of ‘Isolation Tastin’ sessions The GlenAllachie has staged on Facebook.

The wood finishes are created by Master Distiller Billy Walker, who was awarded Master Distiller/Master Blender of the Year 2020 at the Icons of Whisky Awards. Walker, who bought the distillery near Aberlour in 2017 with Trisha Savage and Graham Stevenson, hand-picked the malts from among the 50,000 casks currently stored in the distillery’s 16 warehouses.

The GlenAllachie’s first batch of signature wood finishes, which featured an 8 year-old Koval Rye Quarter Cask Wood Finish, a 10 year old Port Wood Finish, and a 12 year old Pedro Ximenez Sherry Wood Finish, was released in August 2019.

The 9-year-old Rye Wood Finish (RRP £54.99) offers a rich and spicy twist on The GlenAllachie’s classic flavours of butterscotch, heather honey, raisins and dark chocolate. The GlenAllachie single malt was first matured in premium American Oak wood barrels before being re-racked into Kentucky Rye casks. The result is a gorgeous golden malt with bold and punchy notes.

The 11 year-old Moscatel Wood Finish (RRP £58.99) creates a fruiter style of whisky with a vivid and aromatic nose, typical of the muscat grape. This bronze gold malt was first aged in the finest American Oak wood barrels for over nine years before being re-racked into Moscatel Barriques for a second maturation period to enrich the flavour profile.

The 11yo Port Wood Finish (RRP £58.99) is a distinctively ruby red malt resulting from a perfectly-balanced marriage of cask and distillery character. The whisky was matured for over nine years in American Oak barrels before being re-racked into Ruby Port wood pipes. The secondary maturation develops the flavour, depth and complexity and adds a vibrant, rich colour.

Walker said:

“From day one, we’ve spent a lot of time exploring the amazing array of casks here in the warehouses and also looking at how our spirit interacts with different types of wood. It’s exciting to see how we can change and enhance the flavour profile of our spirit to create rich and full-bodied whiskies.“

“This second batch of wood finishes represents the culmination of all those experiments, and we’re excited about the range of new flavours we’ve created by giving our malt second maturations in Rye, Moscatel and Ruby Port barrels. It’s a delicate process to make sure the different woods complement the GlenAllachie spirit rather than overpower it, but we’re delighted with the results.”

Vorheriger ArtikelNeu: Wolfburn Limited Release zum Vatertag

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Markt

PR: GlenAllachie erhält 30 Millionen Pfund Investment für globales Wachstum

Das Kreditpaket läuft über vier Jahre und stammt von der Clydesdale Bank
Weiterlesen
Exclusiv

Exklusiv: Billy Walker im Tasting – Das Dilemma der unabhängigen Abfüller, GlenAllachie 1990

Teil 4 - mit zusätzlichen Gedanken über Tasting Notes, Geld und die Zukunft des Whiskygeschäfts
Weiterlesen
Exclusiv

Exklusiv: Billy Walker im Tasting – Alles über Fässer, GlenAllachie 25yo und 1989

In Teil 3 dreht sich alles um Fassqualität, Fassauswahl und die Besonderheiten bei Weinfässern
Weiterlesen
Exclusiv

Exklusiv: Billy Walker im Tasting – Fragen und Antworten, und der GlenAllachie 15yo

Entsteht guter Whisky durch Kunstfertigkeit oder Wissenschaft? Auch darüber spricht Billy Walker in Teil 2
Weiterlesen
Exclusiv

Exklusiv: Billy Walker im Tasting – über seinen Werdegang, Industrie und den GlenAllachie 12yo

Ein großartiges Tasting in Wiesbaden - mit einem Billy Walker, der sich kein Blatt vor den Mund nahm... (Teil 1)
Weiterlesen
Exclusiv

Whiskyexperts exklusiv: Videointerview mit Billy Walker, Master Blender Glenallachie

Ein Gespräch mit der Whiskylegende anlässlich eines Tastings in Wiesbaden
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Kaspar Button
JJCorryIW Button
Whiskybotschaft Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Bruichladdich 125×125
Button Kirsch Whisky
Whiskyhaus Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
GaG Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Big Peat Rectangle 2019

Neueste Artikel

PR: The GlenAllachie Live Tasting auf Facebook am 7. Mai

PR
Master Distiller Billy Walker mit einer speziellen Online-Verkostung der drei Wood Finishes Rye, Moscatel und Port Wood
Weiterlesen

Neu: Wolfburn Limited Release zum Vatertag

Highlands
Dieser Single Malt reifte in Oloroso Sherry Hogsheads
Weiterlesen

TTB-Neuheit: Teeling Blackpitts Peated Single Malt Irish Whiskey

Irland
Die Dubliner Destillerie hat wohl einen getorften Single Malt aus Bourbon- und Sauternesfässern in petto...
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Fassstarke Benriach im Duell

Speyside
Unabhängige Abfüllungen mit deutlichem Sherry-Fass Einfluss
Weiterlesen

PR: Neues aus dem Alba-Collection Verlag

Hintergrund
Wertvolle Infos für Whiskyfreunde auf den neuesten Stand gebracht
Weiterlesen

Wallpaper: Loch Long, Arrochar

Highlands
Ein rechtefreies Bild in Übergröße für Sie zum Download
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Drei private Dalmore-Abfüllungen

Highlands
Die drei Einzelfassabfüllungen im Alter von 19-24 Jahren wurden für den asiatischen Markt ausgesucht
Weiterlesen

PR: Beam Suntory Deutschland spendet 100.000 Euro an den Corona Nothilfefonds des Deutschen Roten Kreuz

Hintergrund
Die Spende wird die wichtige Arbeit des Wohlfahrtsverbands bei der Bekämpfung des Virus unterstützen
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Weiser 300×250

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
WeinRiegger

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats April 2020: Unterstütze deinen lokalen Händler!

Exclusiv
Unterstütze deinen Whisky-Onlinehändler! Jede Flasche hilft!
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats März 2020: The GlenDronach Traditionally Peated

Exclusiv
Eine rauchige und deshalb ungewöhnliche Abfüllung der Highland-Destillerie
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Februar 2020: Highland Park 12yo Viking Honour

Exclusiv
In diesem Monat finden wir unseren Kandidaten im hohen Norden Schottlands
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

PR: Neues aus dem Alba-Collection Verlag

Hintergrund
Wertvolle Infos für Whiskyfreunde auf den neuesten Stand gebracht
Weiterlesen

PR: Kirsch Import mit neuem Caol Ila 2010/2020, Dalmore 1992/2020 und Dunedin DoubleWood 18yo aus Neuseeland

Highlands
Von Islay, aus den Highlands und einer Lost Distillery in Neuseeland stammen die Neuheiten für den deutschen Markt
Weiterlesen

Neu: Wolfburn Limited Release zum Vatertag

Highlands
Dieser Single Malt reifte in Oloroso Sherry Hogsheads
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X