PR: The House Of Suntory bringt die Limited-Edition Design Bottle 2021 des Hibiki Japanese Harmony

Es schadet keinem Whisky, wenn er in schönem Gewand auftritt. Ganz bestimmt dann nicht, wenn er selbst von sich aus bereits Eleganz für sich in Anspruch nimmt. Der Hibiki Japanese Harmony aus dem Haus Suntory ist so eine Abfüllung, auf die dieser Anspruch zutrifft – und nun gibt es eine limitierte Sonderabfüllung für 2021, die auch im Design der Verpackung auf Stil setzt.

Der Hibiki Japanese Jarmony Limited Edition 2021 wurde heute von Suntory vorgestellt – und er wird in ausgesuchten Ländern rund um den Globus noch im Oktober erhältlich sein. In den USA, wo er unter anderem erscheinen soll, wird er 125 Dollar kosten.

Alles Wissenswerte dazu haben wir in einem Text von Suntory erhalten, und teilen diesen natürlich gerne und sofort mit Ihnen:

The House Of Suntory Debuts The 2021 Limited-Edition Design Bottle Of Hibiki® Japanese Harmony™

The 2021 artfully designed limited edition bottle of Hibiki® Japanese Harmony illustrates the Japanese philosophy of harmony expressed through the cyclical passage of the seasons.

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2021 — The House of Suntory, the founding House of Japanese Whisky, announces the release of a specially-designed, limited edition bottle of Hibiki® Japanese Harmony™. Adorned with painted flowers and flowing ribbons of water, this one-of-a-kind bottle was designed to represent the vital force of Japan’s everchanging twenty-four seasons. This limited-edition bottle will be available in select global markets including the United States this month.

From its introduction in 1989, the Hibiki bottle is presented with 24 facets. The design symbolizes the 24 hours of a day, as well as the 24 seasons of the year in the traditional Japanese lunar calendar. The 2021 limited edition pays tribute to the Ryusui-Hyakka (One-Hundred Flowers and Flowing Water). The design motif epitomizes the cyclical passage of time, showcasing the blossoms of the Japanese twenty-four seasons juxtaposed with the ever-changing flow of water that connects one passing season to another. The Hibiki bottle celebrates the much-loved blooms, colors and shapes of seasonal flowers that make the Japanese year so special. A deep appreciation for the seasons and a sensitivity for the passage of time accounts for the Japanese culture’s unique sense of harmony with nature. In tune with Suntory’s philosophy, the design bottle series is the next iteration of the brand’s continuous pursuit of harmony.

„The iconic Hibiki bottle has always been a representation of Japanese art and design, as represented by the many limited-edition series over the past ten years,“ said Jon Potter, Managing Director of the House of Suntory. „This specially-designed bottle is not only the continuation of this artistic expression, it honors Hibiki and Suntory’s ethos to live in Harmony with nature. In 2021, this philosophy may echo with the world more than ever.“

The Hibiki brand was introduced to the world in 1989 and since then has been embraced as the paragon of Japanese Whisky. It is not only Japan’s most highly awarded blended whisky, but also among the most prestigious and honored whiskies in the world. Introduced in 2015, Hibiki Japanese Harmony is a harmonious blend blessed with the riches of Japanese nature and craftsmanship. Hibiki Japanese Harmony is a meticulous blend of the finest selection of malt and grain whiskies from the House of Suntory Whisky’s Yamazaki, Hakushu and Chita distilleries. This delicate blend creates a oneness unfolding a full orchestra of flavors and aromas.

Whether for an elevated gifting occasion or a personal indulgence, the 2021 Hibiki limited edition is an invitation to appreciate and enjoy Japanese harmony. Hibiki Japanese Harmony 2021 Limited Edition is available for a suggested retail price of $125 USD for the 750ml bottle.

TASTING NOTES: HIBIKI JAPANESE HARMONY – 43% ABV

Luminous. Delicate. A transparency that unveils complexity.



Color: Amber

Nose: Rose, lychee, hint of rosemary, mature woodiness, sandalwood

Palate: Honey-like sweetness, candied orange peel, white chocolate

Finish: Subtle, tender long finish, with hint of Mizunara (Japanese oak)