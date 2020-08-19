PR: Tomatin Cù Bòcan kooperiert mit Spitzenkoch Tony Singh (mit drei Videos)

Die Destillerie Tomatin startet gemeinsam mit Tony Singh die Aktion „Unlock the Unusual„, bei der der Spitzenkoch zu den drei Sorten des rauchigen Highland-Whiskys Cù Bòcan aus der Tomatin Distillery ein spezielles Essen zubereitet. Zu allen drei Gerichten gibt es auch Videos, die wir Ihnen natürlich nicht vorenthalten wollen. Sie finden Sie nach der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung dazu:

Cù Bòcan unlocks the unusual with Tony Singh

Highland Single Malt brand, Cù Bòcan, recently partnered with world renowned chef and restaurateur Tony Singh MBE. The whisky brand challenged the chef to “unlock the unusual” using his revered culinary skills to create a dish for each of Cù Bòcan’s three whisky expressions.

Cù Bòcan is a celebration of the subtleties of smoke and perfectly balanced sweetness, an experimental single malt that explores innovative finishes to create whiskies full of intrigue and surprise. Cù Bòcan’s portfolio includes three products: It’s Signature malt, matured in Bourbon, Oloroso Sherry and North American Virgin Oak casks, and their first two creations, Creation #1 matured in Black Isle Brewery Imperial Stout and Bacalhôa Moscatel de Setúbal wine casks and Creation #2 matured in Japanese Shochu and European Virgin Oak casks.

Tony Singh is one of the UK’s best-loved celebrity chefs, renowned for his lively personality and skill in designing quirky and delicious dishes. Born and raised in Leith, Edinburgh, Tony is fourth-generation Scottish Sikh, and is well known for marrying a unique fusion of Scottish and Asian flavours in his dishes.

Tony said of the challenge –

“I love any opportunity to experiment in the kitchen, but when you add whisky into the mix it becomes a lot of fun! Cù Bòcan isn’t afraid to push the boundaries of convention which meant nothing was off limits when creating these recipes. Cù Bòcan’s light touch of smoke and sweet flavour pairs so well with these dishes, and is a joy to drink. This will be a staple in my household for sure”.

“Cù Bòcan appeals to experimental spirits, those who are interested in seeking out the unusual and are first in line for a new experience. Tony Singh was the perfect fit for our brand, the synergies between food and whisky, taking a traditional recipe and experimenting to unlock new flavours, is something we are very passionate about and wanted to share with our audience.” Brand Manager, Julia MacKillop

After creating each dish Tony joined Cù Bòcan Brand Ambassador Scott Adamson to discuss the whisky and food pairing in further detail – these videos were filmed remotely and are available to watch on Cu Bocan’s Instagram TV, website or YouTube channel.