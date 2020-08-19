Mittwoch, 19. August 2020, 14:31:30
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandHighlandsHintergrundPR

PR: Tomatin Cù Bòcan kooperiert mit Spitzenkoch Tony Singh (mit drei Videos)

Der Spitzenkoch hat für Tomatin Cù Bòcan Single Malt drei interessante Gerichte geschaffen - mit Videos für jedes Rezept

Die Destillerie Tomatin startet gemeinsam mit Tony Singh die Aktion „Unlock the Unusual„, bei der der Spitzenkoch zu den drei Sorten des rauchigen Highland-Whiskys Cù Bòcan aus der Tomatin Distillery ein spezielles Essen zubereitet. Zu allen drei Gerichten gibt es auch Videos, die wir Ihnen natürlich nicht vorenthalten wollen. Sie finden Sie nach der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung dazu:

Cù Bòcan unlocks the unusual with Tony Singh

Highland Single Malt brand, Cù Bòcan, recently partnered with world renowned chef and restaurateur Tony Singh MBE. The whisky brand challenged the chef to “unlock the unusual” using his revered culinary skills to create a dish for each of Cù Bòcan’s three whisky expressions.

Cù Bòcan is a celebration of the subtleties of smoke and perfectly balanced sweetness, an experimental single malt that explores innovative finishes to create whiskies full of intrigue and surprise. Cù Bòcan’s portfolio includes three products: It’s Signature malt, matured in Bourbon, Oloroso Sherry and North American Virgin Oak casks, and their first two creations, Creation #1 matured in Black Isle Brewery Imperial Stout and Bacalhôa Moscatel de Setúbal wine casks and Creation #2 matured in Japanese Shochu and European Virgin Oak casks.

Tony Singh is one of the UK’s best-loved celebrity chefs, renowned for his lively personality and skill in designing quirky and delicious dishes. Born and raised in Leith, Edinburgh, Tony is fourth-generation Scottish Sikh, and is well known for marrying a unique fusion of Scottish and Asian flavours in his dishes.

Tony said of the challenge –

“I love any opportunity to experiment in the kitchen, but when you add whisky into the mix it becomes a lot of fun! Cù Bòcan isn’t afraid to push the boundaries of convention which meant nothing was off limits when creating these recipes. Cù Bòcan’s light touch of smoke and sweet flavour pairs so well with these dishes, and is a joy to drink. This will be a staple in my household for sure”.

“Cù Bòcan appeals to experimental spirits, those who are interested in seeking out the unusual and are first in line for a new experience. Tony Singh was the perfect fit for our brand, the synergies between food and whisky, taking a traditional recipe and experimenting to unlock new flavours, is something we are very passionate about and wanted to share with our audience.”

Brand Manager, Julia MacKillop

After creating each dish Tony joined Cù Bòcan Brand Ambassador Scott Adamson to discuss the whisky and food pairing in further detail – these videos were filmed remotely and are available to watch on Cu Bocan’s Instagram TV, website or YouTube channel.

Vorheriger ArtikelNc’nean Distillery erlöst bei der Versteigerung der ersten zehn Flaschen £92,000 für guten Zweck
Nächster ArtikelPR: Neu – Dritte JACK DANIEL’S Legacy Edition mit nostalgischem Etikett aus der Zeit vor der Prohibition

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Australien

Fremde Federn (110): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Blends

Fremde Federn (105): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Blended Malt

Fremde Federn (96): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Video: Ralfy verkostet Tomatin 18yo Oloroso Butts (Review #824)

Im etwas gehobeneren Preissegment für Standards findet sich dieser Tomatin - kann er das geschmacklich auch rechtfertigen?
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Fremde Federn (95): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Highlands

PR: Wegen großen Erfolges neu – Tomatin’s Lockdown Festival #2 am 9. Mai 2020

Ein breites Programm - live gestreamt am Youtube-Kanal der Highland-Brennerei
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Whiskyhaus Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Kaspar Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
GaG Partnerbutton
Whiskybotschaft Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Bruichladdich 125×125
JJCorryIW Button
Button Kirsch Whisky

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

PR: Ardnamurchan Distillery produziert wieder und bringt den ersten Single Malt noch in diesem Jahr

Highlands
Die wichtigsten Infos über die Adelphi-Brennerei aus dem neuen Newsletter
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu – Dritte JACK DANIEL’S Legacy Edition mit nostalgischem Etikett aus der Zeit vor der Prohibition

Neue Whiskys
Das Highlight für Sammler kommt Ende August in den Fachhandel
Weiterlesen

PR: Tomatin Cù Bòcan kooperiert mit Spitzenkoch Tony Singh (mit drei Videos)

Highlands
Der Spitzenkoch hat für Tomatin Cù Bòcan Single Malt drei interessante Gerichte geschaffen - mit Videos für jedes Rezept
Weiterlesen

Nc’nean Distillery erlöst bei der Versteigerung der ersten zehn Flaschen £92,000 für guten Zweck

Highlands
Die Flasche Nummer 1 erzielte dabei über 40.000 Pfund
Weiterlesen

PR: Summer Release von Claxton’s jetzt in Deutschland und Österreich erhältlich

Highlands
Die acht neuen Whiskys sind zwischen 6 und 30 Jahre gereift
Weiterlesen

Neues bei Kirsch Import: GlenAllachie für Deutschland, Signatory Unchillfiltered und GlenAllachie SC

Highlands
Acht Neuerscheinungen - viele davon aus der Speyside-Brennerei Glenallachie
Weiterlesen

Video: Ralfy verkostet Arran 10yo (Review #839)

Islands
Sehr viel Lob für einen "Einsteigerwhisky", der das Zeug hat, auch Fortgeschrittenen zu gefallen
Weiterlesen

Neu: Amrut Triparva – der erste dreifach destillierte Single Malt aus Indien

Indien
Der limitierte Whisky wird weltweit vertrieben werden
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
FrankBauer

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats August 2020: Dingle Single Malt 5th Small Batch Release

Exclusiv
Von der Küste im Süd-Westen Irlands kommt unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Juli 2020: Kingsbarns ‚Dream to Dram‘

Exclusiv
In den Lowlands findet sich einen Traum, der wahr wurde
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Juni 2020: anCnoc 12 year old

Exclusiv
Zum Beginn eines hoffentlich wunderbaren Sommers stellen wir Ihnen einen unterschätzten Speysider vor
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Neues bei Kirsch Import: GlenAllachie für Deutschland, Signatory Unchillfiltered und GlenAllachie SC

Highlands
Acht Neuerscheinungen - viele davon aus der Speyside-Brennerei Glenallachie
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu – „Heart of Peatness“ von Dramful!

Islay
Die Debütabfüllung kommt aus dem Süden Islays...
Weiterlesen

Verkostungnotiz: Glenrothes 1974, Gordon & MacPhail

Exclusiv
43 Jahre durfte dieser Whisky aus den Glanzjahren von Glenrothes in einem Refill Sherry Puncheon reifen...
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X