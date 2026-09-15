The Borders Distillery stellt ihren ersten Single Malt vor

Die erste Abfüllung ihres Single Malts kündigte The Borders Distillery in der letzten Woche ganz versteckt an. Und heute schon präsentiert sie ihre „First Release“-Abfüllung.

The Borders First Release reifte acht Jahre lang. Zunächst lagerte er in „First-Fill“-Fässern aus amerikanischer Eiche (ehemals Bourbon), gefolgt von einer Nachreifung in Malmsey-Madeira-Fässern. In die 10.000 Flaschen weltweit erhälichen Flaschen kam der Mal dann mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 46 % Vol..

Giancarlo Bianchi, Geschäftsführer von The Borders Distillery, über die Abfüllung:

“This inaugural single malt represents years of dedication from the team, and I am honoured to share that story with the world.”

“The ambition was to create a whisky that reflects the place it comes from. For our inaugural release, we’ve chosen a secondary maturation in Madeira casks, adding subtle layers of complexity while allowing the character of our spirit to shine through.“

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the distillery, and we look forward to sharing more of our whisky in the years ahead and telling our unique story.”