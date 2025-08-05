The Glasgow Distillery stellt gemeinsam mit Royal Mile Whiskies exklusiven 10-jährigen vor

The Glasgow Distillery feiert 10 Jahre seit der Befüllung ihrer ersten Fässer. Anlässlich dieses Jubiläums erscheint Glasgow 1770 10 Year Old Sauternes Cask Matured. Diese Sonderedition wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit einem der führenden Whiskyhändler Schottlands, Royal Mile Whiskies, abgefüllt. Die Abfüllung wird exklusiv beim Whisky Fringe, dem jährlich in Edinurgh stattfindenen Festival des Händlers, präsentiert.

Glasgow 1770 10 Year Old Sauternes Cask Matured hat einen Alkoholgehalt von 53 % Vol. und ist auf 340 Flaschen limitiert. Die Abfüllung ist vom 8. bis 10. August exklusiv für Besucher des Whisky Fringe erhältlich, der Preis beträgt £73.95. Restliche Flaschen sind ab Montag, dem 11. August, auf royalmilewhiskies.com erhältlich.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

THE GLASGOW DISTILLERY LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE 10 YEAR OLD WHISKY WITH ROYAL MILE WHISKIES

The Glasgow Distillery has unveiled its second limited 10-Year-Old single malt, released to mark a decade of whisky production. This special edition has been bottled in collaboration with one of Scotland’s leading whisky retailers, Royal Mile Whiskies, and will launch exclusively at Whisky Fringe – its flagship festival hosted annually in Edinburgh and attended by over 1,700 whisky lovers.

Glasgow 1770 10-Year-Old Sauternes Cask Matured is a single cask, unpeated single malt fully matured in a refill French Sauternes sweet wine barrique. The result is a fruity, delicate whisky with notes of poached pear, salted caramel, honey, and tropical fruit, with a hint of cinnamon spice.

The bottling follows The Glasgow Distillery’s inaugural 10-Year-Old release, which sold out in under twenty minutes in March and last month’s trio of Small Batch Series expressions, also matured in wine casks.

Mike Hayward, Founder at The Glasgow Distillery, said:

“It’s a big year for us at The Glasgow Distillery, as we celebrate 10 years since our first casks were filled. This is a truly special 10-year-old release, an American white oak cask that previously held Sauternes wine. Being a refill barrique, the Sauternes influence is present but not overpowering, adding depth and flavour, resulting in a perfectly balanced single malt while still showcasing our decade-old spirit. The caramel and malty characters of the American oak are complemented by the rich poached pears and tropical fruit imparted by the Sauternes wine, creating a harmonious balance of whisky and wood.”

Sam Brabbs, Head Spirits Buyer at Royal Mile Whiskies, commented:

“We’re delighted to have collaborated with The Glasgow Distillery on this exciting release. We’ve long supported the new wave of Scottish distilleries, and The Glasgow Distillery has firmly established themselves as one of the most innovative and inspiring producers right now. Their diverse core range, along with an impressive Small Batch Series, showcases great flavour, quality and accessibility. It’s no wonder they’ve built such a passionate community around their whiskies.“



“This single cask marks their first 10 years of whisky making and is one of the most interesting examples of Sauternes cask matured whiskies I’ve tried recently showcasing a balance of fresh apricots, salted butterscotch and honey. We’re proud to be launching it exclusively at the 23rd edition of Whisky Fringe this year at Mansfield Traquair, where The Glasgow Distillery will be joining fellow established distillers in the main hall for the first time.”

The new release will be available exclusively to Whisky Fringe attendees from 8–10 August, with remaining bottles on sale at royalmilewhiskies.com from Monday 11 August.

Glasgow 1770 10 Year Old Sauternes Cask Matured is bottled at 53% ABV, limited to 340 bottles, and priced at £73.95.