The Spirits Business: Stauning kündigt weitere Mitarbeiter (vornehmlich in den USA) – und sieht sich nach wie vor gut aufgestellt

“So we decided last year because we had so much inventory, and if we continue at this rate, that we should build a new warehouse because the production was so high. So we decided to actually scale down the production to be able to fit the demand. We were just overproducing versus the demand of whisky and the sales plan. So that was the first step. Then over 2023 and 2024 we’ve had quite a growth, but we’ve still just scaled down a little bit more this year.”

Alex Munch, Mitbegründer von Stauning