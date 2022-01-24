Tomatin mit zwei neuen getorften Whiskys aus der Cù Bòcan Creations – Serie

Mit Cù Bòcan bringt die Highland-Brennerei Tomatin seit Jahren interessante leicht getorfte Whiskys auf den Markt – und experimentiert dabei auch immer wieder mit neuen Fassarten für die Reifung. Die einzige momentan dauernd erhältliche Abfüllung des Cù Bòcan ist der Cù Bòcan Signature.

Nun aber kommen zwei limitierte neue Ausgaben dazu. Mit den beiden neuen Mitgliedern in der Creation-Serie setzt man die Reihe fort, und verwendet dabei jeweils zwei unterschiedliche Fassarten. Bei der Creation #3 handelt es sich dabei um Fässer, die zuvor mit marokkanischem Cabernet Sauvignon und mit amerikanischen Rye-Whiskey belegt waren, bei der Creation #4 fanden Fässern mit einer Vorbelegung mit Tawny Port und Cognac Verwendung.

Beide Ausgaben sind weltweit erhältlich, dabei auf je 4000 Flaschen limitiert. In UK kosten sie 45 (Creation #3) und 60 (Creation #4) Pfund.

Hier stellt die Brennerei die beiden Abfüllungen im Detail vor. Dazu gibt es auch zwei Produktfilme, die wir unten verlinkt haben:

Cù Bòcan releases two new limited Creations designed to Unlock the Unusual

Cù Bòcan Single Malt has just released (Monday 24th) two limited edition expressions within their Creation series; Creation #3 matured in Moroccan Cabernet Sauvignon and North American Rye casks and Creation #4 which has been matured in a combination of Tawny Port and Cognac casks.

The experimental Highland Single Malt is distilled every winter at Tomatin Distillery in limited batches and made with lightly peated Scottish barley for its signature wisp of smoke. Cù Bòcan is also renowned for exploring innovative maturations, creating whiskies full of intrigue and surprise and these two new Creations are no exception.

The Cù Bòcan Creation series pushes the boundaries of Scotch whisky with experimentation, whilst still paying homage to its protective heritage. A leading innovator in cask selection, Cù Bòcan were the first to use Japanese Shochu casks for maturation for their single malt, a previous Creation release in 2019; Creation #2.

The tastes and smells of a Moroccan Souk are brought to life with the exceptional Cabernet Sauvignon casks used for the Cù Bòcan Creation #3, offering notes of rose water, strawberry and black fig, whilst the North American Rye casks bring the exotic spice, citrus and tropical fruits to the fore.

Cù Bòcan Creation #4 is a nod to The Antrim Cocktail, marrying two of Europe’s most revered drinks, Port and Cognac. The end result is a medley of plum jam, grilled peach, stewed forest fruit, cinnamon and sweet campfire smoke.

The current Cù Bòcan range now comprises of three products, Cù Bòcan Signature is the only ongoing product within the range, matured in Bourbon, Oloroso Sherry and North American Virgin Oak casks, and the latest two creations.

Graham Nicolson, Sales Director, says:

“We are delighted to finally be able to release these two new Creations to our customers. We’re excited for all that 2022 has in store for Cù Bòcan and looking forward to opening up the world of lightly peated whisky, whilst continuing to explore unusual and intriguing finishes”.

Each Cù Bòcan Single Malt offers an exploration in the subtleties of smoke, the character of the casks and the mastery of maturation. Bottled at 46% ABV, the range is non-chill filtered, natural in colour and carries a no age statement. Creation #3 and Creation #4 are limited releases, each with only 4,200 bottles available worldwide.

Cù Bòcan is available in specialist shops worldwide with an RRP of £45 and £60 per 700ml bottle for the Signature, and Creations #3 and #4 respectively.

Watch the new product films for Creation #3 and Creation #4 here –

Creation #3 https://tomatin.wistia.com/medias/bl94a0uf1g

Creation #4 https://tomatin.wistia.com/medias/w4fdl4a8yi