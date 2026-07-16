USA: Yellowstone Bourbon veröffentlicht 2026 Limited Edition Bourbon mit Finish in Ruby- und Tawny Port Fässern

Schon zum 11. Mal bringt Luxco mit ihrer Limestone Branch Distillery in Kentucky eine Limited Edition des Yellowstone Bourbon, den Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026 – und weil man die Marke auch bei uns in Fachgeschäften finden kann, könnte (!) es die Möglichkeit geben, dass sich einige Flasche von ihm auch bei uns finden lassen werden.

Der Whisky selbst ist ein Blend von 7 und 14 Jahre alten Kentucky Bourbon Whiskeys, die getrennt in Ruby und Tawnyport Fässer gefinisht wurden, bevor man sie dann zu Limited Edition vermählt hat, abgefüllt mit 50,5% vol. Alkoholstärke.

In den USA gibt es den Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026 jedenfalls ab sofort im Besucherzentrum der Limestone Branch Distillery zum Preis von 99 Dollar, ab August soll er auch bei ausgesuchten Fachhändler in den USA zu finden sein.

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Yellowstone Bourbon® Unveils 2026 Limited Edition Bourbon Finished in Ruby and Tawny Port Casks

The 11th annual release draws inspiration from the light and shadow of the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone National Park, featuring a dual-finished blend of 7- and 14-year-old bourbons bottled at 101 proof

ST. LOUIS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Yellowstone Bourbon announced the release of Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026, the 11th expression in its annual Limited Edition series. Crafted by Master Distiller Stephen Beam, this year’s highly anticipated release is a blend of 7- and 14-year-old Kentucky straight bourbons finished separately in Ruby and Tawny Port casks before being married and bottled at 101 proof.

Inspired by the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone National Park, this year’s expression reflects the contrast between light and shadow that defines one of the park’s most iconic landscapes. The opposing elements guided Beam to finish the bourbons separately – in Ruby Port to evoke the brilliant flare of the canyon’s sunset and Tawny Port to reflect the deep shadow of the valley floor – before bringing them together into a single expression.

„Every Yellowstone bottle is inspired by the park, and this year I kept coming back to the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone National Park. The way the sunlight moves across the canyon transforms what you see from moment to moment. Using Ruby and Tawny Port casks allowed me to capture that contrast and translate it into a bourbon that feels dynamic and complete.“ Stephen Beam, Master Distiller at Limestone Branch Distillery

The result is a bourbon that balances richness and depth in every sip. The nose opens with charred oak, blackberry, and plum, with a thread of piloncillo. On the palate, a velvety texture carries caramelized sugar and dark fruit before giving way to dark chocolate. The finish lingers with dark chocolate, roasted nuts, and a hint of clove.

Yellowstone Limited Edition 2026 (SRP $99) is currently available for purchase at the Limestone Branch Distillery Visitor’s Center and will be available at select retailers nationwide starting in August. For more information on Yellowstone Bourbon, visit yellowstonebourbon.com or follow on Instagram @yellowstonebourbon.

About Yellowstone Bourbon:

Founded by distiller Joseph Bernard Dant, Yellowstone Bourbon was named after the world’s first national park in 1872. In 2011, seventh-generation Master Distiller Stephen Beam – a descendant of both the historic Dant and Beam distilling families – founded Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery and resurrected the Yellowstone brand with the creation of Yellowstone Select Bourbon. Expressions in our Yellowstone family of premium bourbons and whiskeys have earned many spirits industry awards, including Whisky Advocate’s Top 20 Whiskies of the Year in 2025, as well as Double Platinum at the 2025 ASCOT Awards and multiple Gold medals at the 2025 SIP Awards and San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Since 2018, we have partnered with the National Parks Conservation Association, having donated over $1 million to preserve national parks. In 2026, Yellowstone Bourbon and our new Yellowstone Ready-to-Serve Cocktails are also supporting the Vital Ground Foundation to help preserve and protect threatened grizzly bear habitat. To learn more, visit YellowstoneBourbon.com and follow Yellowstone Bourbon on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and follow Yellowstone Cocktails on Instagram and TikTok.