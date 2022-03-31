Walsh Whiskey lädt zum Live Facebook-Kamingespräch über historische Persönlichkeiten Irlands mit Turtle Bunbury

Am 6. April können Sie auf Facebook bei einem Live-Kamingespräch zwischen Historiker Turtle Bunbury und Bernard Walsh von Walsh Whiskey (The Irishman) dabeisein, bei dem es um interessante Persönlichkeiten aus der Geschichte mit irischen Wurzeln geht, so zum Beispiel den Polarforscher Ernest Shakleton oder Arthur Conan Doyle, den Schöpfer von Sherlock Holmes.

Hier haben wir alle Infos dazu für Sie, zusammengestellt von Walsh Whiskey:

You’re Invited!…to a Facebook LIVE Fireside Whiskey & Chat about extraordinary Irish lives with historian Turtle Bunbury

WHAT?: Turtle Bunbury will explore the extraordinary lives of adventurous Irish characters in conversation with whiskey entrepreneur Bernard Walsh, while matching them to whiskeys from The Irishman portfolio.

WHERE & WHEN?: A Free Facebook Live event at 7pm WET/GMT // 8pm CET // 9pm EET on Wednesday 6th April (next) .

Carlow, Ireland – 31st March 2022: Whiskey entrepreneur Bernard Walsh will join author and historian, Turtle Bunbury to co-host a Facebook LIVE event exploring extraordinary historical Irish lives and matching them to whiskeys from The Irishman whiskey portfolio. The free Facebook Live event on The Irishman’s Facebook page is at 7pm WET/GMT // 8pm CET // 9pm EET on 6th April next.

The Irishman, which is dedicated to the exploration of Single Malt whiskey, is supporting Turtle Bunbury’s Global Irish, a new podcast series celebrating the extraordinary lives of Irish people who found fame in the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries, coinciding with the first golden era of Irish whiskey.

The fireside chat and whiskey tasting will take place, via The Irishman Whiskey | Facebook page deep in the Irish country-side in the library at Lisnavagh House, home to Turtle’s family since the 17th century.

The extraordinary Irish characters that will be discussed are:

Hercules Mulligan (1740 – 1825), the Irish tailor and Patriot spy who saved none other than George Washington’s life…not once, but twice!

Ernest Shackleton (1874 –1922): The Kildare-born sailor, one of the most remarkable explorers of all time, whose heroic exploits in Antarctica have inspired people for over a hundred years. The discovery of the wreck of Shackleton’s ship Endurance, announced on 9 March 2022, makes this especially timely.

Nellie Cashman (1845 – 1925): The Cork woman who befriended Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday, and became known as the ‘Angel of the Cassiar’ after a daring rescue operation in British Columbia.

The Incredible Mr (Arthur) Kavanagh (1831-1889): The limbless nobleman from County Carlow who became one of the most astonishing travellers in history.

Lola Montez (1821 – 1861): The incredible tale of the tempestuous Sligo-born dancer who seduced Franz Liszt and brought King Ludwig of Bavaria crashing down before embarking upon a new life running a saloon for gold miners in California.

Arthur Conan Doyle (1859 – 1930) The remarkable story of the Sherlock Holmes creator’s Irish roots.

Turtle Bunbury’s Global Irish series is available across all podcast platforms, including Spotify, A-Cast, Audible and Apple, as well as being posted weekly to the following online locations: