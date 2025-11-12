Whisky-Weihnachten aus den Highlands: Tomatin mit fünf Empfehlungen für jeden Geschmack

Direkt aus den schottischen Highlands kommt der nachfolgende Whisky-Einkaufsguide der Destillerie Tomatin – für jeden Moment der Weihnachtszeit „vom gemütlichen Weihnachtsabend bis zu den Toasts zu Neujahr“. Angegeben sind dabei die britischen Preise, aber alle Abfüllungen sind natürlich auch im deutschen Fachhandel zu finden (allein beim Antiquary 21yo Blended Scotch Whisky wird man ein wenig suchen müssen).

Viel Vergnügen beim Schmökern und vielleicht dann auch beim Anstoßen:

Savour the moments that matter this season with Tomatin

Highland distiller Tomatin has unveiled its ultimate festive whisky guide for 2025, a curated collection of drams designed to capture the spirit of the season – from cosy Christmas Eve firesides to joyful Hogmanay toasts.

The festive period is built on moments to remember, sharing time with loved ones, honouring family traditions and creating memories that last long after the decorations are packed away. Guided by its ‘To What Matters’ ethos, Tomatin celebrates these occasions with whiskies that embody warmth, generosity and togetherness.

Crafted with care in the Scottish Highlands, each expression reflects Tomatin’s heritage, award-winning quality and enduring sense of community, making it the perfect companion to celebrate the season. From the rich and indulgent Tomatin 12 Year Old Sherry Cask single malt to the luxurious Antiquary 21 Year Old blended Scotch, there is an exquisite whisky for every stage, whether it’s a dram left out for Santa, a thoughtful gift under the tree or a toast to ring in the New Year.

The night before Christmas – Tomatin 12 Year Old Sherry Cask

RRP £52.50 | ABV 40% | 70cl

The anticipation of Christmas Eve deserves a dram that feels timeless. Fully matured in sherry oak casks, Tomatin 12 Year Old Sherry Cask is rich and nostalgic, with notes of caramelised apple, orange peel and warm spice that echo the aromas of festive baking. Perfect for a quiet fireside moment or left out for Santa, it’s a whisky that captures the magic of the night before Christmas.

Nose: Caramelised apple, pear, sultana, orange peel, apricot and hints of aged leather.

Palate: Chocolate fudge, manuka honey, dried fruit and nut.

Finish: Cinnamon spice

Unwrapping the day – Tomatin 14 Year Old Tawny Port

RRP £78 | ABV 46% | 70cl

Christmas Day is about giving, sharing and celebrating together. Matured in bourbon and port casks, Tomatin 14 Year Old Tawny Port combines velvety flavours of red berries, honey and soft oak – indulgent yet welcoming. Whether poured as the first toast of the day or enjoyed after a festive meal, it’s a gift that lingers in the memory.

Nose: Top notes of fresh peach, mandarin, watermelon, and apple with deeper forest fruits like cherry and blackberry. There’s a touch of milk chocolate and a pop of honeycomb. Notes of clove and cardamom grow in intensity before another wave of fruit.

Palate: The freshness on the nose has been preserved into a raspberry and strawberry jam, apricot compote, glace cherry, and crystallised ginger. Caramelised figs, prunes and nutty tones are indicative of the rich tawny port that once occupied these casks.

Finish: A silky texture coats the mouth with jammy fruits and Byzantium spice.

Fireside indulgence – Tomatin 18 Year Old Oloroso Sherry

RRP £126 | ABV 46% | 70cl

After the laughter and bustle of Christmas Day, the days that follow call for a slower pace. Tomatin 18 Year Old Oloroso Sherry is a whisky made for fireside indulgence – rich, complex and award-winning. Matured in traditional oak and Oloroso sherry butt casks, it offers layers of tropical fruit, marmalade and cocoa. Best enjoyed with time to spare and good company close by, it’s the whisky that makes the quieter moments of the season feel just as special.

Nose: VORS Oloroso Sherry; dried apricot, plum, nougat and distinctive nutty tones. Sweet notes of vanilla fudge and cinnamon baked pears are balanced with a faint suggestion of cigar box and leather-bound books.

Palate: A wonderful marriage of Oloroso Sherry and well-aged Tomatin provides bursts of tropical fruit and mellow savoury notes. Incredibly complex with marmalade, cooked apple, butterscotch and granola, cocoa powder and salted caramel all coming through.

Finish: Full bodied and rich with continued nutty undertones and uplifting orange zest lingering on the palate.

A twist on tradition – Cù Bòcan 15 Year Old

RRP £97.50 | ABV 50% | 70cl

As the days between Christmas and New Year bring reunions and late-night conversations, Cù Bòcan adds a spark of curiosity. Distilled only in winter, this smoky and experimental lightly peated 15-year-old single malt layers sweet spice, citrus and toasted oak for a whisky that feels playful, modern and full of character. It’s the dram for friends who like to break with tradition while still celebrating it.

Nose: Sun-dried fruit, marmalade, flamed orange peel, autumn bonfire and warm spice.

Palate: Plum, cinder toffee, coffee, smoked meat and earthy tannins.

Finish: Long with dried fruit, tobacco smoke, dark chocolate and Christmas cake.

A final toast – The Antiquary 21 Year Old

RRP £96.50 | ABV 40% | 70cl

Hogmanay is Scotland’s most treasured celebration and The Antiquary 21 Year Old is the whisky to raise when the bells strike midnight. Elegant and refined, this historic blend marries Highland and Speyside malts with Lowland grains, offering smooth layers of fruit, honey and gentle spice. It’s an expression to carry tradition into the year ahead, and the perfect way to close the season.

Nose: Camphor, hessian, cut hay, burning heather, dark mocha, saffron and vanilla.

Palate: Spiced plum, wild strawberries, dark chocolate, charred game and orange.

Finish: Sea salt and red fruits