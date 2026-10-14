Woven Whisky veröffentlich Abfüllung für die schottischen Ottolenghi Restaurants – auch online verfügbar

Der in Leith ansässige Abfüller Woven Whisky hat für die schottische Ottolenghi Restaurantkette eine neue Abfüllung eines Blends kreiert, den Ottolenghi Blended Whisky. Weil diese auch bei interesse auch online bestellbar ist, wollten wir Ihnen diese Meldung nicht vorenthalten:

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WOVEN LAUNCHES BLENDED WHISKY FOR FIRST SCOTTISH OTTOLENGHI RESTAURANT

Leith whisky maker Woven has partnered with Ottolenghi to create a blended Scotch designed to be enjoyed alongside the distinct style of vibrant Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cooking the brand is famous for.

The collaboration celebrates the opening of Ottolenghi’s first Scottish restaurant at 92 George Street, Edinburgh, on Friday 2 October and will also be served across Ottolenghi’s London restaurants and delis.

Ottolenghi’s Bar Manager Oren Coleman challenged Woven to approach the whisky as the restaurant approaches food: with brightness, contrast and ingredients that each bring something distinct to the final product. Woven looked to Ottolenghi’s recipes for inspiration – drawing on well-loved flavours including preserved lemon, fennel and pink peppercorn. The resulting blend brings together Edinburgh grain whisky for lift, Speyside malt for freshness and structure, with Oloroso seasoned casks adding sweetness and a fruit forward profile.

Woven describes the final product as favouring contrast over weight, bringing brightness and texture in layers so that it can sit comfortably alongside food without overpowering. It has been created to work neat, served long over ice or as the base of Ottolenghi Edinburgh’s house highball.

Pete Allison, Co-Founder & Whisky Maker, Woven said:

“We love looking at whisky through the lens of different collaborators. The Ottolenghi team are every bit as passionate about flavour as you’d expect, but they put things together in a brilliant playful way. We didn’t start the normal way – we sat down and talked about the ingredients they use every day and how those flavours could find a place in our whisky. It was joyous!”

Neil Campbell, Executive Chef at Ottolenghi, said:

“We love working with local producers, and our first restaurant in Scotland is no exception. Tasting samples with Woven, we kept finding flavours from our own pantry. The result is an unusual profile: intentionally light, but full of vibrant flavour. This isn’t a whisky to save in the cabinet. It’s meant to be poured with dinner.”

The Woven x Ottolenghi whisky is available at Ottolenghi Edinburgh and across Ottolenghi’s licensed restaurants and delis. A limited allocation of 70cl bottles will also be available to purchase at ottolenghi.co.uk Ottolenghi and at wovenwhisky.com, priced at £60.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Blended Scotch Whisky

Origin: Speyside & Edinburgh

Blending Date: September 2026

47% ABV

340 70cl bottles available

Composition:

North British Single Grain 2016 40.3%

Speyside Blended Malt, Oloroso Cask 31.2%

Undisclosed Speyside, 1st-Fill Oloroso 2014 10.6%

Undisclosed Speyside, 1st-Fill Oloroso 2022 6.7%

Glenlossie Single Malt 2015 5.8%

Glen Elgin Single Malt 2014 5.4%

Tasting Note: Bright but textured. Preserved lemon, fennel, pink peppercorn. Long finish.