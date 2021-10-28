Clonakilty Distillery veröffentlicht Galley Head Single Malt

Heute stellte die Clonakilty Distillery ihre neue Abfüllung, den Clonakilty Galley Head Single Malt Whiskey vor. Er stammt aus ausgekratzen und erneut getoasteten Weinfässern (STR-Fässern, eine Erfindung des verstorbenen Dr. Jim Swan), und aus frisch entleerten Fässern, die zuvor Bordeaux-Wein enthielten.

Der Clonakilty Galley Head Single Malt Whiskey wird in irischen Lebensmittelmärkten verkauft werden, zu einem Preis von 39,50 Euro. Auch im Shop der Brennerei kann man ihn bestellen. Wann er bei uns erhältlich sein wird

Hier die Presseinfo, die wir zu ihm erhalten haben:

Whiskey fans rejoice! Clonakilty Distillery launch new Galley Head expression as Whiskey sales expected to surge again for 2022

Pent-up demand on international export market means Irish distillery stocking up for Christmas

Thursday October 28th will mark a big day for Whiskey enthusiasts all across Ireland as Clonakilty Distillery launch their brand-new Single Malt whiskey which is the latest addition to their award-winning range of spirits.

The Galley Head expression represents a new departure for the Distillery as the brand sought to create a high-quality whiskey that was accessible in terms of price but still retained the quality and finish that Clonakilty Distillery has become renowned for amongst whiskey connoisseurs.

Matured and finished at their Atlantic Ocean Warehouse, Galley Head Single Malt represents a marriage of a re-shaved, re-toasted wine cask and Bordeaux red wine casks. Customers old and new will be able to enjoy aromas of cocoa and rich fruits which has flavours of dark chocolate, red berries and liquorice with a long finish of oak spices.

Clonakilty Distillery have said they are hopeful that this new release will provide a foundation on which they can continue and develop to grow their brand, in addition to attracting a range of new customers seeking to broaden their whiskey horizons.

The production and launch are also in anticipation of a return to strong whiskey sales on the international market once again.

A recent report published by the Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) revealed that 96% of Irish whiskey sales have in the past been to markets outside of Ireland, and, pre-pandemic, exports were worth an estimated €890m across both the Republic and Northern Ireland.

The IWA report also stated 2020 sales for whiskey still exceeded expectations but suffered a decline largely due to a collapse of Irish whiskey sales in global travel retail as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With international travel markets slowly reopening, it is expected that both sales and demand will both also return to pre-2020 levels.

The Galley Head expression will be available to buy from off-licences and Supervalu and Centra stores across Ireland, as well as the Celtic Whiskey Shop, priced at RRP €39.50. At 40% ABV, the 700ml can also be purchased online at www.clonakiltydistillery.ie.

Galley Head whiskey can be enjoyed neat, over ice or in a high-end whiskey cocktail.

Paul Corbett, Head Distiller at Clonakilty Distillery had this to say about the new whiskey,

“We decided on single malt to produce a full flavoured, barley forward whiskey. We finished this single malt in two cask types, a re-shaved, re-toasted wine cask and a freshly disgorged Bordeaux red wine casks”. “The rejuvenated wood imparts a caramel sweetness and complex spice to the whiskey while the fresh wine casks add a fruitiness that complements the cereal character of the malt,”

he added.

The whiskey derives its inspiration from the Galley Head Lighthouse, which stands guard over the barley fields at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean. The Lighthouse, which was built in 1875, rises an imposing 53m above the roaring Wild Atlantic Ocean, just outside Clonakilty town.

The lighthouse is situated across the bay and can be seen from the warehouse where Galley Head whiskey is matured, finished, and bottled.