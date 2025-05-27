Die Fèis Ìle Bottlings von Bowmore und Laphroaig

Nachdem wir Ihnen bisher die Abfüllungen zur Fèis Ìle, dem Islay Festival of Music & Malt, der Destillerien Ardbeg, Bruichladdich, Caol Ila und Lagavullin sowie Jura sowie die Big Peat und Mac-Talla Abfüllungen vorstellen konnten, ergänzen wir diese noch mit den Bottlings der Brennereien Bowmore und Laphroaig.
Bowmore Fèis Ìle 2025 ist eine Einzelfassabfüllung, das Fass durfte acht Jahre in Bowmores No. 1 Vaults lagern. Die Gerste für diesen Single Malt wurde auf Bowmore’s eigenen Floor Maltings gemälzt, und dort von Hand gewendet.
Distillery manager David Turner über diese Abfüllung:
“The Fèis Ìle 2025 exclusive is a whisky that captures the essence of our signature balance, complexity, and sense of place that define Bowmore. Being crafted with 100% floor malted barley, hand turned in the malt barns, we celebrate the vital role of this age-old process in creating layers of flavour in our spirit.
“The result is a single malt uniting earthy peat smoke with tropical and maritime notes. In hand-filling each and every bottle within the legendary No. 1 Vaults, we can promise something truly special for whisky fans during this year’s festival.”
Bowmore Fèis Ìle 2025 hat einen Alkoholgehalt von 57 % und ist ab morgen (28. Mai) für £120 in der Bowmore Distillery erhältlich.
Laphroaig Càirdeas Lore Cask Strength ist eine Mischung von Single Malts, die in den fünf beliebtesten Fassarten der Brennerei reifen durften: Oloroso Sherry, europäische Eiche, Ex-Bourbon und Quarter Casks. Der Whisky ist als der mit dem bisher intensivsten Geschmacksprofil der Brennerei beschrieben, und kam mit einer natürlichen Fassstärke von 59,6 % vol. in die Flaschen. Mit seinem antiken Goldton soll er Aromen von Pfirsich, Aprikose und Vanille-Fudge haben, während sich beim Verkosten eine Explosion von Torf und salziger Gischt zeigen soll.
Visitor centre manager Caroline Ogden:
“Fèis Ìle is one of our favourite days in the year at Laphroaig, as it’s a time to celebrate Islay and share the whiskies we’re most proud of.
“This year’s Càirdeas is particularly special, following our tradition of releasing cask strength versions of our favourite Laphroaigs, especially for our friends. It’s a richly layered, powerful whisky that captures everything fans love about Laphroaig – big flavours, bold peat, and a deep, welcoming sense of place.”
Laphroaig Càirdeas Lore Cask Strength ist für £89 im Shop der Brennerei sowie auch online erhältlich.