Die Fèis Ìle Bottlings von Bowmore und Laphroaig

Nachdem wir Ihnen bisher die Abfüllungen zur Fèis Ìle, dem Islay Festival of Music & Malt, der Destillerien Ardbeg, Bruichladdich, Caol Ila und Lagavullin sowie Jura sowie die Big Peat und Mac-Talla Abfüllungen vorstellen konnten, ergänzen wir diese noch mit den Bottlings der Brennereien Bowmore und Laphroaig.

Bowmore Fèis Ìle 2025 ist eine Einzelfassabfüllung, das Fass durfte acht Jahre in Bowmores No. 1 Vaults lagern. Die Gerste für diesen Single Malt wurde auf Bowmore’s eigenen Floor Maltings gemälzt, und dort von Hand gewendet.

Distillery manager David Turner über diese Abfüllung:

“The Fèis Ìle 2025 exclusive is a whisky that captures the essence of our signature balance, complexity, and sense of place that define Bowmore. Being crafted with 100% floor malted barley, hand turned in the malt barns, we celebrate the vital role of this age-old process in creating layers of flavour in our spirit.

“The result is a single malt uniting earthy peat smoke with tropical and maritime notes. In hand-filling each and every bottle within the legendary No. 1 Vaults, we can promise something truly special for whisky fans during this year’s festival.”