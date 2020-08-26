Mittwoch, 26. August 2020, 21:37:43
Neu ab 7. September: Ardbeg Traigh Bhan Batch #2

Die zweite Auflage des 19 Jahre alten Ardbeg steht knapp vor der Veröffentlichung

Eine interessante Neuauflage eines ebenso interessanten Whiskys hat Ardbeg heute den Committee Mitgliedern angekündigt: Der Ardbeg Traigh Bhan geht in die zweite Auflage. Der 19 Jahre alte Ardbeg wurde aus Oloroso Sherry Casks und American Oak Fässern abgefüllt, so wie Batch #1. Nichts verraten wird über die Anzahl der Flaschen oder den Preis – fest steht nur, dass er ab 7. September in den Embassys erhältlich sein wird und wieder mit 46,2% ALkoholstärke in die Flasche kam. Bis dahin sollten wir auch von Ardbeg Deutschland mehr darüber erfahren.

Hier jedenfalls die Nachricht an die Committee-Mitglieder und das (sehr kleine) Bild der Abfüllung. Für das Titelbild haben wir deshalb noch das Etikett aus der TTB-Datenbank verwendet, das wir Ihnen schon im März des Jahres vorstellen konnten und auf dem wir als Tasting Notes „frische Limette, geröstete Teeblätter und geräucherte Ananas“ finden:

INTRODUCING ARDBEG TRAIGH BHAN BATCH No.2

Dear Committee Member

I’m delighted to let you know that the second release of Ardbeg Traigh Bhan 19 Years Old, Batch 2 is almost here. Like the bottling that came before it, Batch 2 will give rise to yet another exquisite dram. Matured in American oak and Oloroso sherry casks, this sublime whisky is the epitome of an aged Ardbeg. And a stunning reflection of the place that inspired it…

THE SANDS…

From the Ardbeg Distillery to Port Ellen and beyond, follow the rocky coast and you will discover the heavenly vista of Traigh Bhan (pronounced tri-van), the beautiful beach known locally as the Singing Sands…

For this captivating place has white soft sands that sing beneath your feet, a hum that ebbs and flows with the winds and the tides. But beguiling as this place is, do not drop your guard. Bathing is ill advised in the seemingly tame crystal waters where jagged, volcanic rocks pierce the sands along the shore.

THE SPIRIT…

Part of a highly sought-after and collectible Ardbeg series, 19 Years Old Batch 2 is our latest expression, released only in limited batches each year. Elegant, complex and impossibly balanced, its delicate taste surprises and entices, with intense waves of smokiness that never overwhelm. A rare and special Ardbeg that stays with you, long after the last drop.

SURE TO GO DOWN A STORM

Ardbeg Traigh Bhan 19 Years Old Batch 2 will be available to buy from your local Ardbeg Embassy from 7th September 2020. Bottles for this batch are scarce and like most Ardbeg Limited Editions, once it’s gone, it’s gone!

