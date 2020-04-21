Dienstag, 21. April 2020, 13:33:32
Neu: Cotswolds Hearts & Crafts Sauternes Cask Limited Edition

Der erste Whisky aus der Hearts & Crafts Serie ist jetzt auf der Webseite der Brennerei erhältlich

Aus der englischen Cotwolds Distillery gibt es eine neue Sonderabfüllung zu vermelden: Der Cotswolds Hearts & Crafts Sauternes Cask Limited Edition ist ab sofort im Webshop der Brennerei zum Preis von £74.95 (plus Porto und Verpackung) zu beziehen. Es ist der erste Whisky in der Hearts & Crafts Serie und, in französischen Eichenfässern, die mit Sauternes-Wein behandelt wurden, gereift. Abgefüllt wurde der Whisky mit 55,2% vol.

So beschreibt die Brennerei den Whisky auf ihrer Webseite:

HEARTS & CRAFTS SAUTERNES CASK
SINGLE MALT WHISKY

Our limited edition Sauternes Cask Single Malt Whisky is the first whisky in our new Hearts & Crafts series. This yearly limited edition series celebrates the Arts & Crafts movement which flourished here in the Cotswolds and stood for the importance of traditional craftsmanship – the same values upon which our beautiful rural distillery was built.

We’ve selected a small parcel of premium French Oak casks seasoned with sweet Sauternes wine, resulting in a honey-coloured malt with a vinous quality and notes of peach, sweet raisin and oak wood spice. 

All bottles come with a limited edition William Morris design presentation tube.

Lovingly crafted

We started making this very special release by using 100% locally grown, floor-malted barley from the Cotswolds which is mashed and then fermented for more than 90 hours before being distilled in our bespoke copper pot stills, resulting in a new make spirit with a fantastic fruity complexity.

We then took our fruity new make spirit and aged it in a small parcel of premium French Oak casks seasoned with Sauternes wine. These casks impart notes of peach and nectarine and a honeyed sweetness on our new make spirit. Once aged for its full term, we bottled the single malt whisky onsite with only minimal proofing down (55.2% ABV), non-chill filtered and no added colouring.  

Carefully sourced ingredients

Malt: Odyssey, grown on Cotswolds farms and floor-malted at Warminster Maltings.

Yeast: Two complementary varieties – Anchor and Fermentis – to ensure good yields and excellent fruity flavours.

Water: Village water supply – filtered, softened and demineralised before use.

Wood: French Oak barriques seasoned with Sauternes wine.

Und auch die Tasting Notes haben wir für Sie:

Nose: Raisin and malted biscuit, opening up to notes of peach and ripe pears.

Palate: Honey with fresh nectarine and a touch of lemon zest leading to creamy vanilla and warm oak wood spice. 

Finish: A long finish with lingering spice and layers of light fruit.

