Neu: Cotswolds Hearts & Crafts Sauternes Cask Limited Edition

Aus der englischen Cotwolds Distillery gibt es eine neue Sonderabfüllung zu vermelden: Der Cotswolds Hearts & Crafts Sauternes Cask Limited Edition ist ab sofort im Webshop der Brennerei zum Preis von £74.95 (plus Porto und Verpackung) zu beziehen. Es ist der erste Whisky in der Hearts & Crafts Serie und, in französischen Eichenfässern, die mit Sauternes-Wein behandelt wurden, gereift. Abgefüllt wurde der Whisky mit 55,2% vol.
So beschreibt die Brennerei den Whisky auf ihrer Webseite:
HEARTS & CRAFTS SAUTERNES CASK
SINGLE MALT WHISKY
Our limited edition Sauternes Cask Single Malt Whisky is the first whisky in our new Hearts & Crafts series. This yearly limited edition series celebrates the Arts & Crafts movement which flourished here in the Cotswolds and stood for the importance of traditional craftsmanship – the same values upon which our beautiful rural distillery was built.
We’ve selected a small parcel of premium French Oak casks seasoned with sweet Sauternes wine, resulting in a honey-coloured malt with a vinous quality and notes of peach, sweet raisin and oak wood spice.
All bottles come with a limited edition William Morris design presentation tube.
Lovingly crafted
We started making this very special release by using 100% locally grown, floor-malted barley from the Cotswolds which is mashed and then fermented for more than 90 hours before being distilled in our bespoke copper pot stills, resulting in a new make spirit with a fantastic fruity complexity.
We then took our fruity new make spirit and aged it in a small parcel of premium French Oak casks seasoned with Sauternes wine. These casks impart notes of peach and nectarine and a honeyed sweetness on our new make spirit. Once aged for its full term, we bottled the single malt whisky onsite with only minimal proofing down (55.2% ABV), non-chill filtered and no added colouring.
Carefully sourced ingredients
Malt: Odyssey, grown on Cotswolds farms and floor-malted at Warminster Maltings.
Yeast: Two complementary varieties – Anchor and Fermentis – to ensure good yields and excellent fruity flavours.
Water: Village water supply – filtered, softened and demineralised before use.
Wood: French Oak barriques seasoned with Sauternes wine.
Und auch die Tasting Notes haben wir für Sie:
Nose: Raisin and malted biscuit, opening up to notes of peach and ripe pears.
Palate: Honey with fresh nectarine and a touch of lemon zest leading to creamy vanilla and warm oak wood spice.
Finish: A long finish with lingering spice and layers of light fruit.