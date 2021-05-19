Neu: Jura Distillery Cask – Fèis Ìle Edition 2021

Praktisch nur einen Steinwurf entfernt von Islay liegt die Insel Jura – und damit die gleichnamige Destillerie. Auch in diesem Jahr hat Jura ein eigenes Bottling für das Fèis Ìle herausgebracht und jetzt der Öffentlichkeit vorgestellt.

Die Jura Distillery Cask – Fèis Ìle Edition 2021 wurde mit 57,1% aus einem Refill Sherry Butt abgefüllt und ist 18 Jahre alt. Geschmacklich soll der Whisky in der Nase Noten von kandierten Mandeln, getoasteten Marshmallosws und schottischen Tablets (einer Süßware) bieten, am Gaumen findet man Orangenschokolade, Demerara-Zucker, Sirup sowie Salzkaramell.

Der Distillery Manage, Grahem Logan, sagt über den Whisky:

“Despite the challenges of the past year, we are delighted to be back for Fèis Ìle 2021 with a very special limited-edition release which gives back to our community and this vital annual event which we’ve proudly supported over the years.”

“When hand selecting this specific cask, I was looking for a whisky that was smooth, bright and lively, like the atmosphere on the island during the festival. This 18-Year-Old single cask bottling is a real treat for Jura fans. Our gulf stream-protected warehouses allow a longer maturation cycle and the sea spray and cask have given this whisky a long-lasting, salted caramel taste on the tongue.”