Neu: Tamdhu 18yo

Von Tamdhu kommt eine Neuauflage des Tamdhu 18yo (erste Infos darüber brachten wir bereits Mitte Dezember 2021), der zuletzt noch unter den früheren Besitzern der Destillerie erzeugt wurde. Ian Macleod Distillers füllt den neuen Tamdhu 18yo aus seaosoned Oloroso sherry casks ab, also mit Sherry präparierten Fässern (wie sie momentan zum Großteil in der Whiskyindustrie verwendet werden, da der tatsächliche Konsum von Sherry nicht mit dem Bedarf an Fässen mithalten kann.

Der Whisky wird um 140 Pfund in UK erscheinen, in unseren Märkten wird er ebenso in den Handel kommen, einen Preis haben wir bislang noch nicht erfahren.

Hier mehr zum Tamdhu 18yo, der mit 46,8% vol. in limitierter Auflage abgefüllt wird, in der offiziellen Info durch die Brennerei Tamdhu:

Tamdhu unveils 18-year-old, marking anniversary year

Tamdhu Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky has announced the long-awaited arrival of its 18-Year-Old – the latest addition to its 100% sherry cask matured collection.

The release marks an iconic moment for Tamdhu – since Ian Macleod Distillers acquired the distillery in 2011 it has held ambitions of bottling an 18-Year-Old as part of the distillery’s range.

Tamdhu only matures in the finest Oloroso Seasoned Sherry Casks sourced from Spain, so when a small selection of these fine casks came of age, the time was right for the distillery to bring them together to craft a very limited 18-Year-Old release.

Combining American Oak Oloroso and European Oak Oloroso casks, the 18-Year-Old unites Tamdhu’s signature fruity spirit and 18 long years of full-term sherry maturation to deliver layers of indulgent flavour and a deep natural colour which reflects the quality of the oak.

Bottled at 46.8% abv and non-chill filtered, on the nose the Tamdhu 18-Year-Old delivers rich dark fruits with ripe cherry and plum. Zesty citrus notes cut through an indulgent base of nutty milk chocolate and honey-baked oats.

To taste, crisp red apple emerges alongside dried fruits, with some sweet spice coming in the form of cinnamon, vanilla, and brown sugar.

A long, lingering, and rewarding finish brings spiced stewed apple and an unmistakable hint of sherry.

Sandy McIntyre, Tamdhu Distillery Manager, said:

“Tamdhu has rightfully earned a reputation for producing the very best sherry matured whiskies, so crafting, bottling, and launching our 18-Year-Old will go down as a true career highlight. “The entire distillery team has an innate understanding of the Tamdhu sherry maturation process – so we selected a combination of casks that deliver a truly special drinking experience, befitting such an important age statement.”

Tamdhu is the only whisky to fully mature its entire range in sherry casks, giving each dram rich and unique flavour characteristics, as well as an eye-catching natural amber colour.

Gordon Dundas, Tamdhu Global Brand Ambassador, said:

“Across our entire range, we are dedicated to full term maturation in the very best Oloroso Sherry Casks. The combination of both American and European oak casks results in two distinct styles, which we combine to show the amazing character of this fantastic distillery.”

The announcement comes during a celebration year for the brand, celebrating its 125th anniversary. Since 1897, Tamdhu has earned and reinforced its reputation as one of Speyside’s most meticulously crafted liquids due to its relationship with Spain’s sherry cask cooperages and bodegas, and the incredible casks created there.

Dundas added:

“It’s apt that such a ceremonial age statement – the 18 – is unveiled during the brand’s 125th anniversary. We’ve had well over a century of dedication to craftsmanship, and the launch of this exquisite dram paves the way for the years to come.”

The highly anticipated Tamdhu 18-Year-Old will be available globally, in markets across Europe, the US, Asia, and Australia. Priced at £139.99 RRP, the 18-Year-Old will be available through specialist retailers as well as directly from the Tamdhu website.

Later this month, Tamdhu will open its doors to the public for the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival – with tours, tastings, and a luxury ‘Spain to Speyside’ experience. As part of the 125th anniversary celebrations, visitors to the distillery will be among the first to try the 18-Year-Old. Tickets are available to purchase from the Spirit of Speyside website.