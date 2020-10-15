Donnerstag, 15. Oktober 2020, 13:39:11
PR: Beam Suntory kündigt den allerersten World Blended Whisky ‚Ao‘ an

Die Whiskys dieses Blends kommen aus Japan, Schottland, Irland, Kanada und den USA

Der neue World Blended Whisky ‚Ao‘ erschien im Januar des letzten Jahres bereits in Japan (wir berichteten). Geblendet aus Whiskys der fünf weltgrößten Whiskyregionen (Schottland, Irland, Japan, USA und Kanada), stellte er den ersten deklarierten „Welt-Whisky“ dar. Seine Einführung in andere Märkte der Welt kündigte Beam Suntory bereits bei seiner Vorstellung an. Nun wird ‚Ao‘ noch in weiteren 16 Märkten im Bereich Travel Retail erhältlich sein, wie uns der Konzern heute in seiner englischsprachigen Presseaussendung mitteilte. Wie gewohnt finden Sie diese folgend:

Beam Suntory Announces The First-ever World Blended Whisky ‚Ao‘

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Beam Suntory has announced the launch of the first-ever world blended whisky, Suntory World Whisky ‚Ao‘, exclusive to global travel retail (RRP 65€/$71).

Available in 16 markets, ‚Ao‘ is the first innovative whisky launch in global travel retail since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Blended using whisky from five of the most renowned distilleries in Japan, Scotland, Ireland, Canada and the US, ‚Ao‘, meaning blue, is named after the oceans that connect the distilleries together. With notes of vanilla, tropical fruit and cinnamon, it is the distinctive climate, fermentation and distillation processes in each whisky-making region that give the whisky its unique taste. 

Fifth generation Suntory chief blender, Shinji Fukuyo, selected each liquid based-on Suntory’s globally-recognised Monozukuri craftsmanship – a relentless pursuit of perfection, attention to detail and quality. Building on Suntory’s history of craftsmanship, this innovative, premium blended whisky embodies the spirit of Suntory and is a tribute to the liquid’s long history.

Shinji Fukuyo said:

„Ao is an exceptional whisky which, through the art of Suntory blending, allows you to enjoy the unique characteristics of all five major whisky-making regions.“

Ed Stening, Global Head of Travel Retail Marketing at Beam Suntory International, said: 

„This is a truly innovative whisky that blends five very different distilleries‘ greatest assets and unique crafts. We couldn’t be more excited to share this exciting innovation with global travel retail.“

Suntory World Whisky ‚Ao‘ is a unique addition to Suntory’s growing portfolio.

