PR: Buffalo Trace bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition als Distillery of the Year ausgezeichnet

17 Medaillen für ihre Whiskeys machten die Brennerei in Kentucky zur Nummer 1 des Wettbewerbs

Für eine Brennerei ist eine Auszeichnung nicht nur etwas an sich Befriedigendes, etwas, das man natürlich auch als Auszeichnung für die eigenen Anstrengungen sieht, sondern mindestens genauso eine Möglichkeit, den gewonnenen Preis in der Kommunikation zu nutzen.

Genau das macht nun auch die us-amerikanische Buffalo Trace Distillery, die bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition mitdem Titel „Destillerie des Jahres“ ausgezeichnet wurde – und zwar für die Gesamtheit der bei dem Wettbewerb gewonnenen Preise. Details dazu, inklusive einer Liste der Auszeichnungen, in der nachfolgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Buffalo Trace named Distillery of the Year by Tasting Panel Magazine at 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The Spirits Produced at the Distillery Received 19 Awards

            FRANKFORT, Franklin County, Ky (May 28, 2020) – With expansions underway everywhere you look at Buffalo Trace Distillery, the whiskey maker is expanding its status as World’s Most Award Winning Distillery. The Distillery was just named Tasting Panel Magazine’s Distillery of the Year at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. This prestigious award recognizes the single distiller earning the most points, measured by the number and level of awards won in a given year. That honor is bestowed to Buffalo Trace Distillery in 2020 after its spirits garnered a total of 18 medals and a Best in Class designation. This includes five Double Gold medals, four Gold medals, six Silver medals and three Bronze medals and the title of Best Small Batch Bourbon 11 Years and Older for its Eagle Rare 17 Year Old.

“Our focus has always been on making quality spirits, so this honor motivates us to continue the hard work and maintain the high standards we’ve set for ourselves,” Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said. “This is an ongoing team effort. We’re very proud and thankful for the work every one of our team members puts forth for our whiskies to reach this level of recognition.”

Garnering more than 1,000 awards over the years, this Distillery of the Year title further underscores Buffalo Trace’s commitment to produce excellent spirits. As its collection of honors continues to grow, so too is the popularity of Buffalo Trace’s whiskies and spirits. With the second phase of its Distillery expansion underway, Buffalo Trace is making significant progress on its $1.2 billion investment to expand its distilling capabilities and make more award-winning whiskey.

Double Gold medals went to

  • Eagle Rare 17 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • William Larue Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight American Rye Whiskey
  • Stagg Jr. Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Gold medals were awarded to

  • Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • Weller Special Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • Weller Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Silver medal recipients were

  • Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • Eagle Rare 10 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • George T. Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Bottled-in-Bond Straight American Rye Whiskey
  • Weller CYPB (Craft Your Perfect Bourbon) Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • Weller 12 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Bronze medals went to

  • Weller Antique 107 Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • Wheatley Vodka
  • Buffalo Trace Distillery Bourbon Cream Liqueur

Spirits entered into the San Francisco World Spirits Competition are judged over four days of highly controlled blind tastings by a panel of more than 40 judges made up of respected, experienced industry experts. Complete results for the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition can be found at http://www.sfspiritscomp.com/results/.

