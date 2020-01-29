Mittwoch, 29. Januar 2020, 13:37:01
PR: Douglas Laing schließt Old Particular "Elements"-Serie mit Jura 12yo "Water" ab

Der vierte und letzte Teil der Einzelfass-Serie bekam ein Finish im PX-Sherryfass und ist mit 54,3% vol. abgefüllt

Erde, Feuer, Luft – diese Elemente hat Douglas Laing in der Old Particular-Serie „Elements“ bereits veröffrentlicht, nun kommt mit dem Jura 12yo „Water“ noch das abschließende Element dazu. Der Whiskyhat ein PX-Finish und soll geschmacklich Wintergewürze, Toffee und die salzigen, maritimen Noten von Jura bieten.

Alles über den mit 54,3% vol. abgefüllten Whisky können Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung nachlesen:

Douglas Laing Concludes Old Particular “Elements” Single Cask Scotch Whisky Collection

Leading Scotch Whisky specialist, Douglas Laing & Co, today unveils the concluding chapter in the Old Particular “Elements” Series: Jura 12 Years Old “Water” Edition.

The limited edition Single Cask series, unveiled in 2019, celebrates the natural elements of earth, air, fire and water, and the invaluable contribution each makes to Scotch Whisky. The latest and final edition was finished in a Pedro Ximénez Sherry butt, imparting warming winter spiced and chewy toffee notes to the salty, maritime Jura spirit within.

Proudly offered at natural cask strength and, in line with the Douglas Laing family philosophy, without colouring or chill-filtration, the Old Particular Elements Series is said to epitomise Scotch Whisky that is “truly as natural as it gets”.

The concept is brought to life by intricate illustrated labels, with the latest release featuring crashing waves in honour of the wild waters surrounding the Isle of Jura.

Director of Whisky and third generation in the family business, Cara Laing, comments on the conclusion of the series:

“Our Old Particular Elements Series celebrates the natural elements that, combined with human care and attention, produce the Scotch Whiskies that are celebrated the world over. Our cask selection for the Elements Series seeks to embody each of the Elements individually, with the maritime qualities of this particular cask neatly personifying the small but mighty Isle of Jura and its surrounding wild seas.”

The complete Old Particular Elements Series comprises Craigellachie 12 Years Old “Fire” Edition, Cameronbridge 27 Years Old “Air” Edition, Caol Ila 8 Years Old “Earth” Edition and the newly-released Jura 12 Years Old “Water” Edition.

