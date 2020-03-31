Dienstag, 31. März 2020, 13:09:54
PR: Penderyn mit mehreren Auszeichnungen bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2020

Doppelgold und 2x Gold für die walisische Brennerei

Die Brennerei Penderyn aus Wales informiert uns über eine Vielzahl an Auszeichnungen, die sie mit ihren Whiskys bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2020 errungen hat. Welche genau das sind und was man dazu sagt, können Sie der nachfolgenden Presseinformation entnehmen:

Penderyn wins 1 Double Gold and 2 Gold Medals at prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2020

Continuing on from a superb 2019, Penderyn Distillery are celebrating a slew of gold award wins at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2020. Having wowed several competitions as well as the modern whisky-drinking public over the past few years, the most recent plaudits prove that Penderyn continues to be a brand to watch.


 
Penderyn won Gold medal awards across three separate categories in San Francisco.
 
Peated Single Malt Whisky claimed a stunning Double Gold award. Portwood and Rich Oak whiskies also claimed Gold medal awards, winning praise from US Importers ImpEx Beverages, who oversaw the 2020 competition and campaigns.

Sam Filmus, President of ImpEx Beverages, said:

“It’s great to see that each of these has achieved Gold or Double Gold status. Three expressions – Peated, Portwood and Rich Oak – were tasted by the entire ImpEx team while visiting the Penderyn distillery. We feel the results of this competition confirm the focus on quality when we elect new expressions or brands.”

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, held annually, is one of the most prestigious events on the international distilling calendar.  Smaller distilleries such as Penderyn have continued to emerge as trailblazers in recent years as tastes continue to move towards more innovative whiskies.

The Competition invites the opinions of world-renowned judges and stands above several big contests that highlight spirits brands to the world. Other major contests across the year include the Whiskies of the World competition, the New York Spirits competition, the IWC and Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

The US is about to witness a Second Single Cask exclusive, too – with Penderyn’s 10-year-old Madeira having just hit the Impex warehouse.
 
Stephen Davies, CEO of Penderyn Distillery, is thrilled with the recent results in San Francisco:

“We are very proud of this significant Gold medal haul. This award win not only underlines the consistency of Penderyn Distillery, but that our whisky is at the top of its game. We feel this underlines our world-class quality on the global stage, particularly to the US market, where Penderyn is making its presence increasingly known.”

Penderyn Distillery’s team will continue to create new whiskies for international customers to enjoy across the months and years to come. 
 
Despite a number of tasting competitions facing postponement due to the spread of COVID-19, the distillery is keen to push forward with their appeal to world audiences. Later in 2020 and early 2021, the various spirit tasting and judging competitions taking place across the US will be worth watching – if only to see the incredible direction this distillery from Penderyn take from here on in.

