PR: Wegen großen Erfolges neu – Tomatin’s Lockdown Festival #2 am 9. Mai 2020

Vor einiger Zeit konnten wir bereits das erste Lockdown-Festival von Tomatin hier auf Whiskyexperts ankündigen. Und weil das Interesse und die Beteiligung weltweit enorm war, hat man dieses Online-Festival, in dem es nicht nur um Tomatin geht, noch einmal organisiert – mit neuen und alten Bekannten und jeder Menge interessanten Inhalten.

Hier alles dazu in der Pressemitteilung, die wir soeben erhalten haben:

TOMATIN’S LOCKDOWN WHISKY FESTIVAL IS BACK WITH A NEW LINEUP OF WHISKY FAVOURITES

Popular event to run in support of cancer charity Maggie’s

27th April 2020 – Tomatin will host its second virtual whisky festival on 9th May to raise much-needed funds for its charity partner, Maggie’s Highlands.

The event, which will be live-streamed on Tomatin’s own YouTube channel, comes off the back of the success of their world-first online whisky festival earlier this month, which saw over 13,000 individuals tune in across the globe.

Now the Highland distillery is back with host Aqvavitae, and new whisky partners, with a view to giving back to the community as they share their expertise and insights.

Maggie’s, a charity which provides free practical and emotional support to people living with cancer, is currently unable to see people face to face at their 26 centres across the UK and abroad , including its centre in Inverness, close to the Tomatin distillery, which offers support across the Highland’s region.

Maggie’s experts are now supporting people by phone, email and through their online community as they live with the added stress and anxiety of living with cancer, plus changes and delays to treatment and self-isolation.

To be able to continue to support those with cancer, and their loved ones, they need fundraising help. Last week, their annual golf day, which was sponsored by Tomatin Single Malt and usually raises £60,000 for the centre in a single day, had to be cancelled due to ongoing social distancing restrictions.

Jennifer Masson, Head of Brand for Tomatin Single Malt commented:

“From the moment we registered the incredible levels of interest in our inaugural Lockdown Whisky Festival earlier this month, we knew we wanted to recreate that special event again for a second edition.

“We were so disappointed to not be able to support Maggie’s Highlands with their golf day this year, which unfortunately had to be cancelled. They require over half a million pounds a year in donations to operate so it really was a no-brainer when it came to who we would support, and we hope this event is able to make a positive difference to them, as well as providing entertainment to whisky fans the world over.”

Andrew Benjamin, Centre Manager of Maggie’s Highlands, added:

“We feel very lucky that, even with everyone’s attention turned to other issues, Tomatin and other whisky brands have chosen to continue to show support. It’s very much appreciated and it’ll go a long way to helping us to support people with cancer and their families over this difficult time.

“I’m no whisky expert, but I will be taking part in a masterclass with the help of Tomatin’s brand ambassador,– if nothing else, it’ll be worth tuning in to witness that!”

The whisky brands supporting and featuring in the festival are:

Blanton’s,

That Boutique-y Whisky Company,

Douglas Laing,

Glengoyne,

Mackmyra,

Old Pulteney,

Raasay,

Tamdhu and

Tomatin.

While the event will be free to attend, viewers will be able to make a donation to Maggie’s Highlands, and all donations will be entered into a competition to win whisky prizes.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomatinformaggies.

The Lockdown Whisky Festival will begin streaming from 2-5pm GMT on 9th May on the Tomatin Distillery YouTube channel.