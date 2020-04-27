Montag, 27. April 2020, 23:22:37
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandHighlandsPRVeranstaltung

PR: Wegen großen Erfolges neu – Tomatin’s Lockdown Festival #2 am 9. Mai 2020

Ein breites Programm - live gestreamt am Youtube-Kanal der Highland-Brennerei

BuyMyWhisky Leaderboard

Vor einiger Zeit konnten wir bereits das erste Lockdown-Festival von Tomatin hier auf Whiskyexperts ankündigen. Und weil das Interesse und die Beteiligung weltweit enorm war, hat man dieses Online-Festival, in dem es nicht nur um Tomatin geht, noch einmal organisiert – mit neuen und alten Bekannten und jeder Menge interessanten Inhalten.

Hier alles dazu in der Pressemitteilung, die wir soeben erhalten haben:

TOMATIN’S LOCKDOWN WHISKY FESTIVAL IS BACK WITH A NEW LINEUP OF WHISKY FAVOURITES

Popular event to run in support of cancer charity Maggie’s

27th April 2020 – Tomatin will host its second virtual whisky festival on 9th May to raise much-needed funds for its charity partner, Maggie’s Highlands.

The event, which will be live-streamed on Tomatin’s own YouTube channel, comes off the back of the success of their world-first online whisky festival earlier this month, which saw over 13,000 individuals tune in across the globe.

Now the Highland distillery is back with host Aqvavitae, and new whisky partners, with a view to giving back to the community as they share their expertise and insights.

Maggie’s, a charity which provides free practical and emotional support to people living with cancer, is currently unable to see people face to face at their 26 centres across the UK and abroad , including its centre in Inverness, close to the Tomatin distillery, which offers support across the Highland’s region.
Maggie’s experts are now supporting people by phone, email and through their online community as they live with the added stress and anxiety of living with cancer, plus changes and delays to treatment and self-isolation.

To be able to continue to support those with cancer, and their loved ones, they need fundraising help. Last week, their annual golf day, which was sponsored by Tomatin Single Malt and usually raises £60,000 for the centre in a single day, had to be cancelled due to ongoing social distancing restrictions.
Jennifer Masson, Head of Brand for Tomatin Single Malt commented:

“From the moment we registered the incredible levels of interest in our inaugural Lockdown Whisky Festival earlier this month, we knew we wanted to recreate that special event again for a second edition.

“We were so disappointed to not be able to support Maggie’s Highlands with their golf day this year, which unfortunately had to be cancelled. They require over half a million pounds a year in donations to operate so it really was a no-brainer when it came to who we would support, and we hope this event is able to make a positive difference to them, as well as providing entertainment to whisky fans the world over.”

Andrew Benjamin, Centre Manager of Maggie’s Highlands, added:

“We feel very lucky that, even with everyone’s attention turned to other issues, Tomatin and other whisky brands have chosen to continue to show support. It’s very much appreciated and it’ll go a long way to helping us to support people with cancer and their families over this difficult time.

“I’m no whisky expert, but I will be taking part in a masterclass with the help of Tomatin’s brand ambassador,– if nothing else, it’ll be worth tuning in to witness that!”

The whisky brands supporting and featuring in the festival are:

  • Blanton’s,
  • That Boutique-y Whisky Company,
  • Douglas Laing,
  • Glengoyne,
  • Mackmyra,
  • Old Pulteney,
  • Raasay,
  • Tamdhu and
  • Tomatin.

While the event will be free to attend, viewers will be able to make a donation to Maggie’s Highlands, and all donations will be entered into a competition to win whisky prizes.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomatinformaggies.

The Lockdown Whisky Festival will begin streaming from 2-5pm GMT on 9th May on the Tomatin Distillery YouTube channel.

Vorheriger ArtikelEin Zeichen der Langsamkeit: Mit jeder Flasche Glengoyne aus dem Webshop ein Puzzle mit 500 Teilen erhältlich

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Highlands

TTB Neuheiten: Bowmore 30yo und Tomatin 1978

Zwei gut gereifte Neuheiten sollten in einiger Zeit in den Regalen der Händler zu finden sein...
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Video: Tomatin Lockdown Whisky Festival – vier Stunden zum Nachsehen

Zwei Dutzend Whiskys aus 12 Destillerien werden vorgestellt und verkostet
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Serge verkostet: Tomatin en masse

Original-Abfüllungen und Indies
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Online Event: Tomatin Lockdown Festival am 4. April, 15 – 18 Uhr

Gemeinsam mit vielen schottischen Destillerien, Paul John aus Indien und dem unabhängigen Abfüller Adelphi
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Neu: Tomatin 21yo Travel Retail Exclusive

Der Single Malt reifte ausschließlich in ehemaligen Bourbon-Fässern
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Neu: Tomatin Warehouse Six Collection 1977

Aus ex-Sauternes-Fässern, in einer Auflage von nur 390 Flaschen.
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Whiskyhaus Button
JJCorryIW Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Kaspar Button
Whiskybotschaft Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Button Kirsch Whisky
GaG Partnerbutton
Bruichladdich 125×125

Werbung

- Advertisement -
82 Newcastle

Neueste Artikel

PR: Wegen großen Erfolges neu – Tomatin’s Lockdown Festival #2 am 9. Mai 2020

Highlands
Ein breites Programm - live gestreamt am Youtube-Kanal der Highland-Brennerei
Weiterlesen

Ein Zeichen der Langsamkeit: Mit jeder Flasche Glengoyne aus dem Webshop ein Puzzle mit 500 Teilen erhältlich

Highlands
Ein Pfund vom Kaufpreis gehen an zwei Charity-Organisationen, The Drinks Trust und The Ben
Weiterlesen

PR: Writers‘ Tears und The Irishman Whiskeys setzen Kurs nach Fernost

Irland
Walsh Whiskey verstärkt das asiatische Netzwerk in der Post-COVID Phase
Weiterlesen

TTB Neuheiten: Bowmore 30yo und Tomatin 1978

Highlands
Zwei gut gereifte Neuheiten sollten in einiger Zeit in den Regalen der Händler zu finden sein...
Weiterlesen

PR: Mackmyra präsentiert den neuen Moment am 7. Mai im interaktiven Online-Tasting

PR
Wer dabei sein will, kann sich über die Adresse in der Aussendung bewerben...
Weiterlesen

Gewinnen Sie jetzt einen 42 Jahre alten Blend von The Maltman

Blends
Ein Kleinod: Der Blended Scotch Whisky von den Hart Brothers wurde 20 Jahre im Sherry Fass gefinisht und besteht aus 50% Malt und 50% Grain
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Zwei Junge „Bomben“ aus Craigellachie

Speyside
Ein schönes, junges Duo von unabhängigen Abfüllern aus der Brennerei im gleichnamigen Ort in der Speyside
Weiterlesen

Hier ist der Gewinner des Bruichladdich Mixpakets + virtuellen Besuchs von Brand Ambassador Ewald Stromer!

Exclusiv
Für vier Whiskyfreunde wird #stayathome mit Bruichladdich zum Event!
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Mareike

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats April 2020: Unterstütze deinen lokalen Händler!

Exclusiv
Unterstütze deinen Whisky-Onlinehändler! Jede Flasche hilft!
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats März 2020: The GlenDronach Traditionally Peated

Exclusiv
Eine rauchige und deshalb ungewöhnliche Abfüllung der Highland-Destillerie
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Februar 2020: Highland Park 12yo Viking Honour

Exclusiv
In diesem Monat finden wir unseren Kandidaten im hohen Norden Schottlands
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Gewinnen Sie jetzt einen 42 Jahre alten Blend von The Maltman

Blends
Ein Kleinod: Der Blended Scotch Whisky von den Hart Brothers wurde 20 Jahre im Sherry Fass gefinisht und besteht aus 50% Malt und 50% Grain
Weiterlesen

TTB Neuheiten: Bowmore 30yo und Tomatin 1978

Highlands
Zwei gut gereifte Neuheiten sollten in einiger Zeit in den Regalen der Händler zu finden sein...
Weiterlesen

Hier ist der Gewinner des Bruichladdich Mixpakets + virtuellen Besuchs von Brand Ambassador Ewald Stromer!

Exclusiv
Für vier Whiskyfreunde wird #stayathome mit Bruichladdich zum Event!
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X