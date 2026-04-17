Rabbit Hole Distillery veröffentlicht Raceking – ein 6 Jahre alter „schokoladiger“ Bourbon

Eine der schönsten und innovativsten Brennereien, die Sie in Louiseville, Kentucky, besuchen können, ist die Rabbit Hole Distillery (nicht weit entfernt von der Angel’s Envy Distillery und dem Besucherzentrum der Heaven’s Door Distillery von Bob Dylan gelegen).
Dort hat man nun einen „schokoladigen“ Bourbon kreiert, den Rabbit Hole Raceking. Er basiert auf dem 202 veröffentlichten Raceking, nun ist er aber mit 6 Jahren länger gereift und hat eine Mas bill mit fünf verschiedenen Getreidearten.
Auch hier gilt, wie bei so vielen US-Bottlings: Leider nur in den USA und im Webshop der Brennerei (die den Raceking übrigens sehr schön erklärt) erhältlich, aber wir sind ja auch dazu da, Sie auf Gedanken zu bringen,…
Lesen Sie hier mehr über den Rabbit Hole Racking:
|Presseartikel
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Rabbit Hole Distillery Unveils Raceking: A Six-Year Aged Chocolate-Forward Bourbon Worthy of the Winner’s Circle
Limited-Edition Expression Celebrates Patience, Craftsmanship, and Kentucky’s Horse Racing Heritage
LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As Kentucky’s most celebrated racing season kicks off, Rabbit Hole Distillery is proud to announce the launch of Raceking, a six-year aged, limited-edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This milestone release builds on the original Raceking introduced in 2020, now aged longer to deliver even greater depth, balance, and complexity, and further highlights Rabbit Hole’s commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and innovation in mash bill design.
Raceking is a 95 proof (47.5% ABV) bourbon crafted from a distinctive five-grain mash bill featuring chocolate-malted wheat and chocolate-malted barley, and aged for six years in handmade, toasted, and charred American oak casks from Kelvin Cooperage.
On the nose, Raceking offers rich aromas of toffee and toasted almonds with subtle hints of brown sugar. The palate reveals layers of roasted espresso beans, cocoa, and caramel complemented by gentle notes of clove and cardamom. The finish is long and complex, with tobacco and leather complemented by lingering dark chocolate.
Raceking is available in 750 mL bottles at select retailers and on Rabbit Hole Distillery’s website while supplies last. MSRP: $95.00.
Anm.: Titelbild durch AI generativ erweitert mit Firefly Fill & Expand