Rabbit Hole Distillery veröffentlicht Raceking – ein 6 Jahre alter „schokoladiger“ Bourbon

Eine der schönsten und innovativsten Brennereien, die Sie in Louiseville, Kentucky, besuchen können, ist die Rabbit Hole Distillery (nicht weit entfernt von der Angel’s Envy Distillery und dem Besucherzentrum der Heaven’s Door Distillery von Bob Dylan gelegen).

Dort hat man nun einen „schokoladigen“ Bourbon kreiert, den Rabbit Hole Raceking. Er basiert auf dem 202 veröffentlichten Raceking, nun ist er aber mit 6 Jahren länger gereift und hat eine Mas bill mit fünf verschiedenen Getreidearten.

Auch hier gilt, wie bei so vielen US-Bottlings: Leider nur in den USA und im Webshop der Brennerei (die den Raceking übrigens sehr schön erklärt) erhältlich, aber wir sind ja auch dazu da, Sie auf Gedanken zu bringen,…

Lesen Sie hier mehr über den Rabbit Hole Racking:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Rabbit Hole Distillery Unveils Raceking: A Six-Year Aged Chocolate-Forward Bourbon Worthy of the Winner’s Circle

Limited-Edition Expression Celebrates Patience, Craftsmanship, and Kentucky’s Horse Racing Heritage

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As Kentucky’s most celebrated racing season kicks off, Rabbit Hole Distillery is proud to announce the launch of Raceking, a six-year aged, limited-edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This milestone release builds on the original Raceking introduced in 2020, now aged longer to deliver even greater depth, balance, and complexity, and further highlights Rabbit Hole’s commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and innovation in mash bill design.

Raceking is a 95 proof (47.5% ABV) bourbon crafted from a distinctive five-grain mash bill featuring chocolate-malted wheat and chocolate-malted barley, and aged for six years in handmade, toasted, and charred American oak casks from Kelvin Cooperage.

On the nose, Raceking offers rich aromas of toffee and toasted almonds with subtle hints of brown sugar. The palate reveals layers of roasted espresso beans, cocoa, and caramel complemented by gentle notes of clove and cardamom. The finish is long and complex, with tobacco and leather complemented by lingering dark chocolate.

„Raceking reflects how I like to approach bourbon, with respect for tradition but a willingness to explore its edges. With this release, we wanted to honor Kentucky’s legendary horse racing tradition. The name Raceking reflects that heritage and embodies the careful, deliberate process required to craft a bourbon worthy of a thoroughbred pedigree. Every element, from our five-grain mash bill to the toasted and charred barrels, was designed to create a bold, distinct flavor that celebrates both Kentucky’s history and Rabbit Hole’s approach to thoughtful whiskey making.“ Kaveh Zamanian, founder of Rabbit Hole Distillery

Raceking is available in 750 mL bottles at select retailers and on Rabbit Hole Distillery’s website while supplies last. MSRP: $95.00.