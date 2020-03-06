Scotch Malt Whisky Society eröffnet Mitglieder-Treff in Glasgow

Nun gibt es erstmals auch einen Treffpunkt für Mitglieder der SMWS in Glasgow: Dort wurde gestern am Abend der neue Members‘ Room im Herzen Glasgows in der Bath Street eingeweiht. Mehr darüber und was er in der nächsten Zeit an Veranstaltungen zu bieten hat, können Sie in nachfolgender Pressemitteilung lesen:

THE SCOTCH MALT WHISKY SOCIETY OPENS BRAND-NEW MEMBERS’ ROOM IN GLASGOW

The new venue is situated in the heart of the city at 38 Bath Street and is the first-ever SMWS Members’ Room in Glasgow

Last night, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) hosted members and media at the launch of their new Members’ Room in Glasgow. Local comedians and musicians took to the stage to host an evening of wit, whisky and warm welcomes.

Doors are now open to members and guests, with non-members having the chance to experience the Society’s magnificent collection of single malt whisky at non-member days and tasting events every Tuesday in March.

The new venue brings the Society’s colourful whisky experiences to Glasgow for the first-time in a Members’ Room, and follows on from already established SMWS locations in Edinburgh, including their home at The Vaults in Leith.

The Bath Street location is in the heart of the city, just a few minutes’ walk from Glasgow Queen Street Station, and has rooms exclusively for SMWS members that will be open every week from Tuesday until Sunday. On Mondays, the entire venue can be hired for exclusive use for groups of up to 120 people.

More than 300 Society bottlings are on offer from across their 12 unique flavour profiles such as Old & Dignified and Oily & Coastal, with a selection of outstanding single cask, single malts available by the dram.

The interior décor of the venue is consistent with existing SMWS Members’ Rooms but with a modern and vibrant Glasgow flavour, including artwork from local artists, to reflect this new home for whisky lovers in the city.

The venue space is set up for a range of occasions, with relaxed lounge seating, including a ‘Vaults Snug’, as well as more formal areas. The dedicated whisky tasting room can accommodate up to 10 people, and is available for private tastings.

As well as an ever-changing range of SMWS whiskies, there will be a selection of special proprietary whiskies alongside local beers and a menu of creative, whisky-inspired cocktails.

Chef James Freeman has designed a bespoke food menu to include Scottish Tapas, braised Scotch lamb hotpot and whisky cured salmon.

Calum Lawson, Venue Manager at Bath Street, said:

“We’re delighted that our brand-new Members’ Room is now open in the wonderful city of Glasgow.

“We have a high number of existing members in the city and the surrounding area and we can’t wait to welcome them into the new venue, as well as recruiting new whisky-loving members. We are so excited that we’re now very much a part of this amazing city’s vibrant whisky scene.”

Membership of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brings whisky adventurers from all over the world together to share colourful experiences and the finest single cask single malt whisky.

BATH STREET EVENTS MARCH 2020:

