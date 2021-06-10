Teeling Whiskey Distillery feiert ihren 6. Geburtstag

- Werbung -

Heute vor sechs Jahren eröffnete The Teeling Whiskey Distillery in Dublin, und wir von Whiskyexperts gratulieren ganz herzlich!

Es war damals die erste neue Destillerie in Dublin seit über 125 Jahren und leitete die Wiederbelebung der Herstellung von Whiskey in Dubliner ein. Und wie die Brennerei in ihrem heutigen Newsletter schreibt, können sie ab heute sie auch wieder im Rahmen der Lockerungen der covid-19-Beschränkungen Besucher in der Destillerie begrüßen. Die geführten Destillerie-Touren sollen dann im Laufe dieses Sommers auch wieder möglich sein möglich.

Die vergangenen sechs Jahre dokumentiert die Brennerei in einem einminütigem Video (im oberen Bereich des Posts oder auf Vimeo), den englischsprachigen Newsletter finden Sie folgend:

TEELING WHISKEY DISTILLERY CELEBRATES 6 YEARS OF DUBLIN WHISKEY CRAFTMANSHIP

Today we celebrate the 6th anniversary of the opening of our Teeling Whiskey Distillery to visitors. Established in 2015 it was, at the time, the first new distillery in Dublin for over 125 years and started the revival of Dublin whiskey production. Since opening, Teeling Whiskey Distillery has become a stalwart in the pre-Covid, vibrant, Dublin tourism scene having welcomed over 500,000 visitors, as well as being honoured as one of the best Whiskey Visitor Attractions in the world. Even with travel and hospitality restrictions, our distillery team have managed to reach over 250,000 consumers through online virtual experiences since March 2020. We are now delighted to be able to welcome visitors back into the distillery for self-guided tours, in line with the easing of Irish Covid 19 restrictions, with the resumption of guided tours later on this summer.

The Teeling Whiskey Distillery offers visitors a modern, fully operational distillery experience. The relentless focus since opening has been on providing an exceptional customer experience whilst also producing world-class whiskey. Over the last six years, over 3.5 million litres of new make whiskey spirit has been produced filling over 30,000 barrels. With a large amount now of legal Irish Whiskey age, Dublin distilled whiskey is and will be a key component of all core Teeling Whiskey expressions.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey commented,

“In some ways the last six years have gone by very quickly however, when we look back we must acknowledge all the hard work that has gone into getting us to where we currently are. We are extremely proud of reviving the craft of distilling in Dublin and establishing Teeling Whiskey Distillery as a world-class distillery and visitor experience over this time. Like a good whiskey, our distillery is aging well and we look forward to welcoming visitors back to experience our unique Teeling Whiskey Distillery including the launch of our new Teeling Terrace outdoor space for the summer months.“

We are now back open for self-guided tours and are currently operating from Thursday to Sunday. During the month of June, to mark our re-opening all visitors receive a complimentary, celebratory Teddy’s whipped ice-cream which is now being served from the Phoenix Café. For the summer a new outdoor space, the Teeling Terrace, has been created where people can enjoy in comfort, a hand crafted Teeling Whiskey cocktail or have the chance to try some of the Teeling Whiskey range they have yet to discover. Pre-booking is essential as spaces are strictly limited. For more information, please visit www.teelingdistillery.com.