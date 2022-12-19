Tomatin als nachhaltigste Destillerie des Jahres ausgezeichnet

Wir bleiben beim Thema Nachhaltigkeit. Auch die Brennerei Tomatin in den schottischen Highlands erhielt für ihr Engagement auf diesem Gebiet eine Auszeichnung. Bei den Icons of Whisky Awards 2023 wurde sie als nachhaltigste Destillerie des Jahres ausgezeichnet. Am Donnerstag, den 8. Dezember 2022 wurde dies bei der Preisverleihung in Edinburgh bekannt gegeben.

In den vergangenen Jahren stellte die Brennerei in unterschiedlichen Bereiche der Produktion die Weichen für eine höhere Nachhaltigkeit, wie sie in ihrer aktuellen englischsprachigen Presseaussendung auflistet (Diese folgt nach unserer Einleitung)

Im Jahr 2013 installierte die Tomatin Distillery als erste Brennerei in Schottland einen umweltfreundlichen, mit Holzpellets betriebenen Dampfkessel für den Einsatz in der Produktion.

Im Jahr 2019 installierte die Brennerei einen Wehr, um eine übermäßige Entnahme von Wasser zu verhindern und so sicherzustellen, dass die stromabwärts gelegene Umwelt am Wasser gesund ist.

Im Jahr 2021 wurden Regelventile am Kühlsystem installiert, wodurch der Wasserverbrauch um mehr als die Hälfte gesenkt wurde. Anstatt den Treber (der aus dem Maischeprozess stammt) als Tierfutter zu verwenden, schickt die Tomatin Distillery ihn jetzt zu einer Biogasanlage, um einen grünen, nachhaltigen Brennstoff zu erzeugen, der dann in das Gasnetz eingespeist wird.

In diesem Jahr investierte die Brennerei in eine Partnerschaft mit Highland Tourism CIC, um den nachhaltigen Tourismus in den Highlands zu fördern. Des Weiteren arbeitet die Brennerei mit anderen Mitgliedern der Scotch Whisky Association zusammen, um das ehrgeizige Ziel erreichen, bis 2040 Netto-Null-Emissionen zu erreichen (wir berichteten).

Hier nun die komplette englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Tomatin Distillery named Sustainable Distillery of the Year at Icons of Whisky Awards 2023

The Tomatin Distillery Co Ltd is delighted to announce that the company was named ‘Sustainable Distillery of the Year’ at the Whisky Magazine’s Icons of Whisky Awards 2023, announced at the prestigious awards ceremony in Edinburgh on Thursday the 8th of December, 2022.

Tomatin Distillery is located in the Scottish Highlands (near Inverness) and is famous for its portfolio of whiskies from brands including Tomatin Single Malt, Cù Bòcan Single Malt and premium blend The Antiquary. Tomatin Distillery has been dedicated to protecting its craft, its environment and particularly its community, which is at the very heart of the Distillery. Many of the craftspeople working on site have been doing so their entire working lives – all working towards producing a wide range of single malts, loved across the world.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing the use of non-fossil fuels are the cornerstones of the Tomatin Distillery and Scotch Whisky Industry’s efforts to make manufacturing more sustainable and support a low carbon economy. In 2013 Tomatin Distillery became the first distillery in Scotland to install an environmentally efficient wood pellet fueled steam boiler for use in production. 80% of production is biomass energy, the remaining 20% is LPG which is utilised to make up the balance during periods of high demand. In 2019 the distillery installed a weir to prevent over abstraction and ensure that the downstream water environment is healthy, in 2021 control valves were installed on the cooling system which has cut water consumption by more than half. Instead of using the draff (resultant from the mashing process) in animal feed, Tomatin Distillery now send it to a biogas plant to generate a green sustainable fuel which is then fed into the mains gas network. The local environment is protected from the effluent streams created as a result of the production process by spreading it to local land as a soil improver.



This year the Distillery invested in a partnership with Highland Tourism CIC, promoting sustainable tourism in the Highlands and supporting its key responsibility to the local community by protecting the local environment through conservation and sustainable practices to enhance the ecosystem resilience. The Distillery is working with fellow members of the Scotch Whisky Association towards achieving the ambitious target, for the industry, of having net zero emissions in our operations by 2040.

Stephen Bremner, Managing Director at The Tomatin Distillery, said:

“We are aware that it is very easy to make statements about supporting sustainability and having a care for the environment but it’s actions that really count. We have watched the rapid growth of Highland Tourism CIC and believe their goals for the sector, the region, and world-class sustainable status will bring many benefits for the economy and the environment, which we are glad to support. We are extremely proud to be named Sustainable Distillery of the year at the prestigious Icons of Whisky Awards in recognition of our efforts.”

Cù Bòcan Single Malt, which is made with lightly peated barley and only produced in the winter at Tomatin Distillery, won “Gold” at the World Whiskies Awards and went on to claim “Category Winner” in the 13–20-Year-Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Category for the newly released Cù Bòcan 15 Year Old. Matured fully in Oloroso Sherry casks for a minimum of 15 years, Cù Bòcan 15 Year Old is a decadent single malt with sun dried fruits and smoky exotic spices, bottled at 50% Abv. and is a limited batch release featuring some of the brand’s oldest whisky with only 3,000 bottles available worldwide. Cù Bòcan 15 Year Old is available in specialist shops worldwide with an RRP of £95 per 700ml bottle. The Cù Bòcan brand is working with Highland Tourism CIC to develop a peatland restoration initiative to offset the small amount of peat used in production of Cù Bòcan Single Malt.