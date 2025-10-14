Tomatin präsentiert 2005er Single Cask Whisky aus first-fill ex-bourbon cask

Die meisten Single Malt Whiskys der Tomatin Distillery reifen in Sherry-, Portwein- oder Weinfässern. Aus diesem Grund ist die Abfüllung, die die Highland-Brennerei heute in ihrer englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung vorstellt, eine exklusive Ausnahme. Denn der 2005er Single Cask Whisky, der ab heute im Whiskyfachhandel in ganz Großbritannien erhältlich ist, reifte ausschließlich in einem first-fill ex-bourbon cask. Abgefüllt mit 54,3 % Vol., ist dieses Bottling auf 240 Flaschen limitiert, die jeweils für £170 erhältlich sind.

Mehr in der Presseaussendung:

Tomatin unveils exclusive 2005 bourbon matured single cask for specialist whisky retailers

Highland distiller Tomatin has released an exceptional new bourbon matured single cask whisky created specifically for the UK specialist whisky retail channel.

Unlike most Tomatin single malt whiskies which have matured in sherry, port or wine casks, this distinctive 2005 single cask edition is exclusively matured in a first-fill ex-bourbon cask, creating a whisky with a sweet, fruity and malty flavour profile which allows the classic tropical notes of Tomatin’s spirit to shine through.

This Tomatin 2005 single cask expression is the result of decades of experience with bourbon barrels – a craft the distillery has been perfecting since the 1930s. Carefully curated for specialist retailers, the release offers whisky aficionados the chance to discover a different side of Tomatin’s character.

Bottled at 54.3% ABV and restricted to only 240 bottles, the limited release Tomatin single cask expression will be available to consumers from today (14 October 2025) in specialist whisky retailers throughout the UK.

Imparting aromas of crunchy green apples and lemon zest on the nose, the whisky becomes sweeter with notes of Victoria sponge, buttercream and white chocolate with an underlying floral aroma throughout. On the palate, these fruity notes edge towards tropical, with malty, oak-driven flavours of brown sugar and light spice leading into a long, warming finish.

Presented in a premium 70cl bottle, the Tomatin 2005 single cask whisky is encased in sleek dark green-hued outer packaging finished with subtle elegant detailing, symbolising the rolling hills of the distillery’s Highland landscape.

Scott Adamson, blender and global brand ambassador at Tomatin, said:

“As a bourbon barrel-only release, this expression presents whisky lovers with an opportunity to enjoy a single malt that is truly unique, and a style not found elsewhere in our core range. Most of our single casks are sherry, port or wine, showcasing our first-class maturation policy, but this ex-bourbon barrel whisky shines a spotlight on the tropical notes that develop in Tomatin over time.”

Gordon Hynd, UK sales director at Tomatin, said:

“The release of this extraordinary expression for specialist whisky retailers allows them to share a distinctive limited Tomatin whisky which is markedly different with their customers.

“For years people have turned to specialist wine and spirit merchants to discover something different. These stores are an institution, often spanning multiple generations of the same family and upholding a reputation for product quality born out of expertise and careful selection. It’s only in these places you can find special gems like this Tomatin 2005 single cask and we’re pleased to continue our long-standing relationships through this limited release.”

With a proud heritage dating back to the 15th century, Tomatin has been a home for the whisky making team’s dedicated craftsmen and their families since the distillery was established in 1897.

Tomatin 2005 single cask release is priced at £170 RRP for a 70cl bottle. For more information, visit https://tomatin.com.

Tomatin 2005 single cask tasting notes

Nose: Crunchy green apples and lemon zest are to the fore. Becomes sweeter in time with notes of Victoria sponge, buttercream and white chocolate. There’s an underlying floral aroma throughout.

Palate: Much heavier than the nose suggests, with fruity notes edging towards tropical. It’s malty with oak-driven notes of brown sugar and light spice.

Finish: Long and warming.

Tomatin is located in the Scottish Highlands, 16 miles south of Inverness, and is famous for its portfolio of refined and elegant whiskies. The distillery has a proud heritage stretching back to the 15th century when illicit production was likely to be taking place, but it wasn’t until 1897 that the first formal distillery was established by John MacDougall as the Tomatin Spey Distillery Company.



In 2022, Tomatin was awarded ‘Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year’ and ‘Outstanding Spirits Producer of the Year’ at the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC). Later that year, it was recognised as ‘Sustainable Distillery of the Year’ at Whisky Magazine’s Icons of Whisky 2023, in recognition of its continued contribution to sustainably at the distillery.



In 2023, Tomatin took home seven awards at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, while Cù Bòcan, took home three. Tomatin’s 36 Year Old was crowned the ultimate winner at SFWSC for malts, being named ‘Best in Show’, officially making it one of the best whiskies in the world.



Building upon this triumph, 2024 saw Tomatin’s 18 Year Old secured Double Gold for the third consecutive year at the SFWSC, elevating it to Plati