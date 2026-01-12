Tomatin stellt Abfüllung zum chinesischen Neujahr vor

Auch aus der schottischen Highland-Brennerei Tomatin erscheint eine spezielle Abfüllung, die das kommende, am 17. Februar beginnende chinesische Jahr des Pferdes würdigt. Tomatin Year of the Horse 2026 ist ein Single Casls Bottling aus einem 2011 befüllten aus einem First Fill Pedro Ximénez Sherry Bota Gorda Fass, welches etwas größer als ein Standard-Sherryfass ist.

Tomatin Year of the Horse 2026 ist mit seinem natürlichen Alkoholgehalt von 56,5 % Vol. abgefüllt und zum Preis von £95 (das wären etwa 110 €) erhältlich. Die Abfüllung ist auf 817 einzeln nummerierte Flaschen limitiert und ab sofort weltweit im Fachhandel erhältlich.

Tomatin unveils Year of the Horse single cask whisky to celebrate Lunar New Year

Award-winning Highland distiller Tomatin has released a highly limited new single cask whisky to mark the 2026 Lunar New Year, the Year of the Horse – a symbol of strength, vitality and adventure in the Chinese Zodiac.

The Tomatin Year of the Horse 2026 release is a 2011 single cask bottling, matured in a first fill Pedro Ximénez (PX) sherry butt. The cask used, known as a ‚bota gorda‘, is larger than a standard sherry butt and has been sourced directly from a bodega in Jerez in southern Spain. Its use in a sherry solera has added depth and intense PX flavours to the whisky, while its size has allowed the more subtle complexities of the Tomatin spirit to shine.

Non-chill filtered and natural in colour, Tomatin Year of the Horse 2026 is presented in the distillery’s signature bottle finished with ornate artwork detailed on a red label, with this colour symbolising good fortune, positivity and energy at Lunar New Year.

Jamie Muir, distillery manager at Tomatin, said:

“We don’t often release single cask whiskies to the global market, however this sweet, fruity and structured Tomatin single malt seemed the perfect way to toast the Lunar New Year.

“As well as being renowned as the home of sherry, Jerez is also famed for its horses and is the birthplace of the legendary Carthusian breed which dates back to the 15th century, the era in which Tomatin is rooted. This rich heritage makes this whisky a fitting tribute to the strength, elegance and spirit of the Year of the Horse.”

This expression opens with a burst of orange zest and dried cranberries on the nose, before imparting sweeter notes of honeycomb and candy floss. Notes of cinnamon, tiramisu, mulled wine and jalapeno leap out, with something new to be discovered each time. On the palate there are varied flavours of candied almonds, toffee apples, sultanas, and salted liquorice, while the finish is long and round, with lingering baking spice.

The Lunar New Year is a celebration of shared traditions and community which aligns with Tomatin’s ‘To What Matters’ ethos which focuses on cherishing the moments that count and the connections and memories that last.

With a proud heritage dating back to the 15th century, Tomatin has been a home for its dedicated craftspeople since it was established in 1897. Today, more than half of the team still live on site with their families and Tomatin is also one of only a handful of Scotch whisky distilleries with its own cooperage.

Bottled at a natural strength of 56.5% ABV and retailing at £95 per 70cl bottle, Tomatin Year of the Horse 2026 is limited to only 817 individually numbered bottles and is available now from specialist retailers globally.

Tomatin Year of the Horse 2026 tasting notes

Nose: Orange zest, dried cranberries, honeycomb and candyfloss.

Palate: Candied almonds, toffee apples, sultanas and salted liquorice.

Finish: Long and round with lingering spice bake.