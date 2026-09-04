Video: Tomintoul und Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team bringen Film „Spirit of the Cairngorms“

Augenschmaus fürs Wochenende: Mit einem Kurzfilm der Tomintoul Distillery und des Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Teams hat man versucht, der Leidenschaft und der Verantwortung, die mit dem Leben und Arbeiten in einer der bekanntesten Landschaften Schottlands einhergehen, ein filmisches Denkmal zu setzen. Wunderschöne Bilder der Brennerei und der Cairngorms und Gespräche mit den Menschen in der Destillerie und im Cairngirm Mountain Rescue Team wechseln einander in den 15 Minuten des Videos „Spirit of the Cairngorms“ ab, das Sie entweder auf Youtube oder im Anschluss an nachfolgende Pressemitteilung sehen können.

Es ist übrigens nicht die erste Kooperation zwischen den beiden Partnern: Tomintoul hat dem Rescue Team bereits im Frühjahr wertvolle Ausrüstung übergeben, wie auch schon im Jahr 2024 (wir berichteten hier)

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Tomintoul Distillery captures the Spirit of the Cairngorms in new film celebrating longstanding partnership

Tomintoul Distillery has marked the fourth year of its partnership with the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) with the premiere of a new short film capturing the people, passion and sense of place that make the region so unique.

Produced by Tomintoul in partnership with the CMRT, Spirit of the Cairngorms brings together members of the Tomintoul team and CMRT volunteers to share their personal accounts of living and working in the area. Their stories reveal the common ground between two very different teams – from a deep respect for the landscape to a commitment to craftsmanship, community and looking after the place they call home.

The film offers a rare glimpse behind the scenes of the work of CMRT’s volunteers, alongside the people behind Tomintoul Whisky, exploring the shared experiences, values and camaraderie that unite the two organisations.

The film premiered at an intimate event at Tomintoul House earlier this week, where contributors, CMRT volunteers, local partners and community representatives came together for an evening of storytelling, whisky and a celebration of the longstanding partnership.

Robert Fleming, Master Distiller at Tomintoul Distillery, said:

“Tomintoul is deeply rooted in the Cairngorms. The landscape shapes our whisky but it is the people who live, work and care for this incredible place who truly bring its spirit to life. “As we enter our fourth year as the Official Spirit of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team, we wanted to tell the story of what this partnership really means. Spirit of the Cairngorms brings those stories together, giving us an opportunity to introduce people to the remarkable individuals behind both organisations and the shared connection that has grown between us. “CMRT volunteers put themselves in extraordinary situations to protect others and we’re incredibly proud to stand alongside them and share a little of their story through this film.”

Tomintoul’s ongoing support helps the CMRT maintain its equipment, training and operational readiness, supporting the volunteers as they respond to incidents across the region.

Willie Anderson, Deputy Team Leader at Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team, said:

“Mountain rescue is ultimately about people – the people who volunteer, the people we go out to help and the communities that support us. This film gives people a chance to see another side of what we do but also to understand the strong connection we have with the landscape and the communities around us. “Working with Tomintoul over the past three years has shown how much we have in common. We may have very different roles but there is a shared pride in the Cairngorms and a real sense of responsibility for looking after this place and the people who enjoy it. It has been fantastic to bring those stories together in Spirit of the Cairngorms.”

CMRT has around 40 highly trained volunteers who respond to callouts across the Northern Cairngorms, Ben Alder and the Monadhliath Mountains and relies heavily on donations and grants to support its vital work.

The partnership reflects Tomintoul Distillery’s longstanding connection to the Cairngorms and its commitment to supporting the community around it. Alongside its support for the CMRT, the distillery has built relationships with organisations and initiatives across the region, helping to protect and celebrate the landscape and communities that are central to the Tomintoul story.