Zum 200. Geburtstag: Old Pulteney stellt 50 Years Old und 30 Years Old vor

Zwei neue Abfüllungen von Old Pulteney hat die Pulteney Distillery in Wick zur Feier ihres 200. Jahrestages auf den Markt gebracht; eine davon der bislang älteste abgefüllte Old Pulteney: Den Old Pulteney 50yo und den Old Pulteney 30yo. 200 Flaschen vom Old Pulteney 50yo wurden abgefüllt, er kostet 20.000 Pfund – vom Old Pulteney 30yo gibt es 1.000 Flaschen, Kostenpunkt hier 1.750 Pfund.

Solche Whiskys sind natürlich eher Sammlerstücke als primär Trinkwhiskys, stellen sie doch so etwas wie Memorabilia dar – Dinge, die mit Erinnerungen oder Gegebenheiten in Verbindung stehen. Dennoch ist es interessant zu wissen, wie die beiden Abfüllungen einem geschmacklich entgegentreten. Dank einer Einladung von International Beverage, der Muttergesellschaft von Old Pulteney, hatten wir bereits im April die Gelegenheit, beide Abfüllungen zu verkosten – und das noch in einer ganz besonderen Location: Das ehemalige Maschinenhaus des Noss Head Lighthouse nahe Wick, das mit viel Fingerspitzengefühl zu einem privaten Wohnhaus umgebaut wurde, bot uns den passenden Rahmen für die Verkostung:

Noss Head Lighthouse – Bild: Whiskyexperts

Zimmer mit Aussicht – Bild: Whiskyexperts

Zu den beiden Abfüllungen ist nur Gutes anzumerken. Der Pulteney 50yo zeigt eine erstaunliche Lebendigkeit und ist wahrscheinlich zum allerbesten Zeitpunkt aus dem Fass geholt worden – seine Tiefe ist beeindruckend, und das schon in der Nase. Man könnte sich sicher eine Stunde lang nur mit dem Nosing beschäftigen und würde über die Zeit dennoch immer wieder Neues in ihm entdecken. Aber auch am Gaumen tritt er wuchtig und mit viel geschmacklicher Breite auf. Er beeindruckt mit der geschmacklichen Kraft, die in ihm steckt. Den maritimen Charakter von Pulteney hat er nicht vergessen, der schimmert durch den süßen, fast ein wenig apfeligen Geschmack, der Zeichen der Reife, aber nicht des Alterns trägt. Auch im Finish ist er überraschend, wird er doch hinten hinaus süß.

Der Old Pulteney 30yo liefert sich mit dem 50yo ein nicht leicht zu entscheidendes Gefecht um den ersten Platz am Podest, aber letztendlich hat er – zumindest für den Verkoster – die Nase leicht vorne. Das mag daran liegen, dass er den „Hausstil“ der Brennerei in Wick noch eine Spur selbstbewusster vor sich herträgt. Auch hier kann man sich nicht sattriechen, die Nase wandelt sich von saftigen Früchten hin zu lederigen Anklängen, unterlegt von einer schönen Süße und den wie auch immer in Worte zu fassenden subtilen Meeresnoten. Am Gaumen ist er eine Symphonie von gepflegter Süße und Gewürzen, niemals scharf, aber immer deutlich. Im Finish kommt dann wieder das Meer zu Wort, und die Süße, die man auch im 50yo finden konnte.

Wenn Sie sich ein wenig in der Pulteney Distillery in Wick umsehen wollen, haben wir hier eine aktuelle Fotostrecke aus dem Mai für Sie – untenstehend finden Sie die Infos zu den beiden neuen Abfüllungen und die offiziellen Tasting Notes:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

International Beverage unveils rare Old Pulteney 50 Years Old and 30 Years Old whiskies to honour distillery’s 200th anniversary

Global limited editions celebrate the enduring craftsmanship and character of The Maritime Malt

Global spirits business International Beverage is celebrating 200 years of time-honoured craftsmanship and maritime resilience at Pulteney Distillery, with the unveiling today (16th June 2026) of two rare Old Pulteney single malt Scotch whiskies.

At this defining moment in The Maritime Malt’s history, two extraordinary limited editions – Old Pulteney 50 Years Old and Old Pulteney 30 Years Old – have been crafted for release to global markets from June 2026.

Both are masterfully aged spirits, distilled and matured at Pulteney Distillery in the historic port of Wick on Scotland’s windswept north coast. Both are shaped by the sea that dominates this remote part of Scotland, and the pride and tenacity of its people. After decades of maturation in carefully selected casks, salt-laden winds and time have combined to refine two single malts, with an unmistakable coastal character that has run deep since 1826.

Old Pulteney 50 Years Old

The oldest ever release from Old Pulteney, just 200 bottles of this rare, deeply complex expression will be available globally, epitomising 200 years of industrial craftsmanship and maritime heritage in Wick

A careful selection of four casks have nurtured this whisky for half a century, resulting in a whisky of deep coastal character. This single malt has been predominantly matured in American oak whilst a subtle seasoning of European oak adds a gentle richness and depth to this extraordinary expression.

Old Pulteney 50 Years Old is held within an exquisite crystal decanter expertly developed and crafted by the award-winning team at Glencairn Crystal. Each hand-blown bottle is unique, adorned with intricate sand-etched wave patterns that ripple elegantly around its base and a sculptural curved gold base envelopes each decanter. The outer casing is meticulously crafted from premium oak, with a design inspired by the driftwood of Old Pulteney’s coastal home.

COLOUR: Dark gold with radiant bronze highlights.

NOSE: Bold and intense, with a saline lift from the maritime sea air. Floral and fruity notes unfold – cask char, plum jam, green apples, and creamy vanilla. Reminiscent of a fresh toasted bread spread thick with marmalade, and a subtle touch of fine leather.

PALETTE: Dry, with a touch of salt from the sea air and a hint of pepper, led by cask char and layered with toffee apple, cardamon, clove, and sweet tobacco.

FINISH: Long. Unfolds with the gentle surge of the tide – dry at first, then revealing sweet vanilla.

70cl, ABV 40.8%, 200 bottles available, RRP £20,000

Old Pulteney 30 Years Old

Matured in American oak casks and refined in European oak casks, this limited release of 1,000 bottles features a whisky that harnesses the relentless conditions of the Caithness coast: a celebration of an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and of everything which makes Old Pulteney one of the most enduring single malts

Adding to its rarity, Distillery Manager, Malcolm Waring, personally hand-filled the casks in which this single malt spent three decades developing its unmistakable coastal character.

The whisky is elegantly presented within a clear crystal decanter, again meticulously handcrafted and decorated by Glencairn Crystal. Each decanter is gilded with delicate rose gold detail and retaining Old Pulteney’s distinctive bottle neck shape inspired by the distillery’s unusual still shape. The base features intricate sand-etchings of ocean waves, paying homage to the maritime forces that have shaped this whisky. Again, the bespoke outer casing takes inspiration from weathered driftwood and the whisky’s balance of refinement with rugged beauty.

COLOUR: Burnished Copper

NOSE: A refined harmony of sugared almonds and sweet oak, layered with juicy orchard fruits – pear and green apple – alongside toffee, polished oak, and a whisper of citrus. Subtle floral notes mingle with hints of leather and tobacco, all lifted by a gentle maritime breeze.

PALETTE: Opens with bright citrus and crisp pear, unfolding into salted caramel and baked apple. Warm spices – cinnamon and nutmeg – intertwine with polished oak and delicate floral notes, creating a rich, layered sweetness.

FINISH: Medium to long, revealing a graceful balance of sweet and salty, leaving a lasting impression of coastal elegance.

70cl, ABV 50.4%, 1000 bottles available, RRP £1,750

Designed by Lewis Moberly, the Old Pulteney team partnered with two UK specialists to bring both bottles to life; Glencairn Crystal who handcrafted the bespoke decanters and Morans Wood Components to handcraft the outer casings.

As Old Pulteney steps into its third century, these two extraordinary whiskies are not just a tribute to the distillery’s past but also signal a confident new chapter for The Maritime Malt.

Fiona Kennie, International Beverage Global Marketing Director said: “It’s an honour for us to be custodians of Old Pulteney at this very special moment in its history, and to be sharing these two excellent whiskies with the world today. Few spirits embody their heritage and provenance as much as Old Pulteney, and with these new releases, these qualities come together beautifully in two exceptional single malts. This is a proud moment for everyone at Old Pulteney as we celebrate a much-loved whisky that has held its unique coastal character for two centuries, while unveiling a new era for the brand as we look ahead to the next 200 years.”

Sarah Burgess, International Beverage Master of Whisky Creation added: ‘For this special year we wanted to create something extraordinary, not only to mark the milestone but as a true celebration of the distillery and the maritime thread that weaves through all Old Pulteney whiskies. I often think casks of whisky are like people, each behaving in an individual way and changing over time. For these two new expressions, my job was to select casks that honour the different moments in the distillery’s 200-year history, whilst bringing them together in whiskies that reflect everything Old Pulteney represents.”

The business also confirmed an evolved marketing campaign – Character Runs Deep – which signals a new era for Old Pulteney whilst staying true to the brand’s roots. Set to launch from June 2026, the campaign recognises the strong character, tough conditions and time-honoured industrial craftsmanship that have defined The Maritime Malt since 1826.

Interest for Old Pulteney 50 Years Old (70cl) and 30 Years Old (70cl) can be registered on Old Pulteney’s website and available from select specialist partners across key markets including the UK, Global Travel Retail, China, Japan, France and USA from June 2026 onwards.