Gordon & MacPhail stellt neues CRN57°-Portfolio vor

Bis aus dem Hause Gordon & MacPhail der erste Single Malt ihrer The Cairn Distillery erscheinen wird, müssen wir uns noch etwas gedulden. Um die Zeit bis dahin zu überbrücken, veröffentlichte der Whisky Specialist drei Schritte mit Blended Malts unter dem Label CRN57°. Abgeleitet ist der Name von der geografischen Lage der Brennerei, denn sie befindet sich 57 Grad nördlich des Äquators im berühmten Cairngorms-Nationalpark in den schottischen Highlands.

CRN57° Step One erschien im Mai 2023, ihm folgten ein Jahr später Step Two und in diesem Jahr der noch erhältliche Step Three. Nun stellt Gordon & MacPhail ihr neues und komplettes CRN57°-Portfolio vor. Die Blended Malt Scotch Whiskys tragen eine Altersangabe von 12, 18, 25, 30 und 40 Jahren, dazu gibt es noch eine Version ohne Altersangabe: CRN57° Vision. Die Highlights des Portfolio (die sich bereits ankündigten) sind CRN57° 57 YO und CRN57° 70 YO.

Die CRN57°-Reihe ist ab £39.99 erhältlich und jetzt auf www.thecairndistillery.com erhältlich. Mehr Information zum CRN57°-Portfolio finden Sie zsätzlich in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung von Gordon & MacPhail:

GORDON & MACPHAIL OFFERS TASTE OF THE FUTURE WITH RANGE OF BLENDED MALTS

6th October 2025 – The Cairn Distillery owned by Gordon & MacPhail is inviting adventurous whisky drinkers to ‘taste the future today’, with its range of blended malts providing the flavours predicted to feature in the distillery’s single malt releases in years to come. One of the expressions – the CRN57° 70-year-old – is the world’s oldest blended malt Scotch whisky.

No date has yet been set for the release of The Cairn’s first single malts, but the CRN57° portfolio of blended malt Scotch whiskies has been crafted by the distillery’s whisky maker, Stuart Urquhart, using stock from Gordon & MacPhail’s unrivalled inventory. The distillery’s location has inspired the name, being 57 degrees north of the equator in the iconic Cairngorms National Park in the Scottish Highlands.

The CRN57° core range allows drinkers to explore flavours 12, 18, 25, 30 and 40 years into the future, with the premium expressions extending this journey to 57 and even 70 years ahead. There is also a non-age statement release: CRN57° Vision – created to align with the vision for the single malts of the future. The clear and simple tasting notes range from ‘tangy chocolate orange and banana’ to ‘toffee and strawberries and cream’. The younger blends have sweet, fruity and nutty notes, while citrus, spice and mint are more prominent in the premium expressions.

The Cairn’s future single malts are predicted to infuse the smooth flavours typical of a traditional Speyside whisky. Maturing in first-fill casks, the whiskies will be of the highest quality to be enjoyed neat or in easy-to-make cocktails.

Stuart Urquhart, Whisky Maker and Operations Director at Gordon & MacPhail, said:

“Our CRN57° blended malts reflect our heritage and location, but also provides a glimpse into the future of The Cairn’s single malt whiskies. Whisky drinkers have a unique opportunity to transport their taste buds decades in the future, enjoying the notes of our 70-year-old single malt which won’t be released until 2092! “For millennia, cairns – stacked piles of stones – have inspired people to explore and discover new paths, and that’s the direction we’ve followed for CRN57°. We want to unlock taste through exploration with a modern, simple twist. You don’t need to be a whisky connoisseur to enjoy our whiskies, just a sense of curiosity and a desire to try something new.”

The CRN57° range starts at £39.99 and is now available on www.thecairndistillery.com.