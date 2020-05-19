Llandudno Distillery von Penderyn erhält Baugenehmigung

Gute Neuigkeiten aus Wales: Wie die Destillerie Penderyn soeben mitteilte, hat sie die Baugenehmigung für die neue Brennerei in der Lloyd Street in Llandudno erhalten (über die ersten Pläne dazu berichteten wir bereits im letzten September hier). Zur neuen Brennerei wird man dort auch ein Besucherzentrum und Räumlichkeiten für Meetings bauen, sowie einen Parkplatz für 53 Fahrzeuge. Mit der Fertigstellung rechnet man im Frühjahr 2021.

Das hier schreibt die Brennerei darüber in ihrer Aussendung:

Penderyn Secures Planning for Llandudno Distillery

Planning for Penderyn’s second distillery, which is to be housed in the former Old Board School in Lloyd St, Llandudno, has been passed by Conwy Council. This is great news for Penderyn and means (Covid permitting) that the distillery will be ready for opening to the public in Spring 2021.

Der Küstenort Llandudno in Norden von Wales

The distillery will also house a visitor and meeting centre, plus parking for 53 vehicles. The building dates from 1882, and later became the Conwy Archives. Councillors voted by 12 to 1 to approve the plans, and have received the stamp of approval from Lord Elis-Thomas, Welsh Government’s deputy minister for culture, sport and tourism.

Hier wird die dritte Brennerei von Penderyn entstehen…

Neil Quigley, Penderyn’s Director of Operations, who is in charge of the Llandudno project said:

‘We are very pleased to have passed the committee stage and are looking forward to progressing with the development of the Llandudno Lloyd St site. Our aim, and of course we are aware of the current situation with regard to Covid 19, is to commence operations at this boutique distillery later in the year in readiness for an official opening in Spring 2021. Generating a single cask per day, we are very excited about bringing Penderyn to Llandudno, and are looking forward to our large customer base in North Wales visiting the new distillery.’

Stephen Davies, Chief Executive of Penderyn Distillery, said: