Dienstag, 19. Mai 2020, 18:41:53
Suche auf Seite
RegionenEnglandMarktPR

Llandudno Distillery von Penderyn erhält Baugenehmigung

Man will den Bau im Küstenort im Frühjahr 2021 abgeschlossen haben und dann eröffnen

Händlerunterstützung WE

Gute Neuigkeiten aus Wales: Wie die Destillerie Penderyn soeben mitteilte, hat sie die Baugenehmigung für die neue Brennerei in der Lloyd Street in Llandudno erhalten (über die ersten Pläne dazu berichteten wir bereits im letzten September hier). Zur neuen Brennerei wird man dort auch ein Besucherzentrum und Räumlichkeiten für Meetings bauen, sowie einen Parkplatz für 53 Fahrzeuge. Mit der Fertigstellung rechnet man im Frühjahr 2021.

Das hier schreibt die Brennerei darüber in ihrer Aussendung:

Penderyn Secures Planning for Llandudno Distillery

Planning for Penderyn’s second distillery, which is to be housed in the former Old Board School in Lloyd St, Llandudno, has been passed by Conwy Council. This is great news for Penderyn and means (Covid permitting) that the distillery will be ready for opening to the public in Spring 2021.

Der Küstenort Llandudno in Norden von Wales

The distillery will also house a visitor and meeting centre, plus parking for 53 vehicles. The building dates from 1882, and later became the Conwy Archives. Councillors voted by 12 to 1 to approve the plans, and have received the stamp of approval from Lord Elis-Thomas, Welsh Government’s deputy minister for culture, sport and tourism.

Hier wird die dritte Brennerei von Penderyn entstehen…

Neil Quigley, Penderyn’s Director of Operations, who is in charge of the Llandudno project said:

‘We are very pleased to have passed the committee stage and are looking forward to progressing with the development of the Llandudno Lloyd St site. Our aim, and of course we are aware of the current situation with regard to Covid 19, is to commence operations at this boutique distillery later in the year in readiness for an official opening in Spring 2021.  Generating a single cask per day, we are very excited about bringing Penderyn to Llandudno, and are looking forward to our large customer base in North Wales visiting the new distillery.’

Stephen Davies, Chief Executive of Penderyn Distillery, said:

‘We believe the distillery will allow us to introduce unique and innovative single malt whiskies, distilled in North Wales, as well as providing an attraction that will complement the already vibrant and diverse tourism scene in North Wales, and contribute towards extending the visitor season further.’

Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Live Whisky Tasting am 30. Mai mit Proben der Milk & Honey Distillery – exklusiv für Österreich
Nächster ArtikelPR: Neues von Kirsch Whisky – „The Octaves“ for Germany, The Single Malts of Scotland Reserve Casks, St. Kilian

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Campbeltown

Fremde Federn (92): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
England

PR: Penderyn mit mehreren Auszeichnungen bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2020

Doppelgold und 2x Gold für die walisische Brennerei
Weiterlesen
England

Exklusiv: Videoninterview mit Aista Jukneviciute, Distillerin & Blenderin bei der Penderyn Distillery

Die gebürtige Litauerin verrät uns unter anderem ihre liebsten drei Whiskys aus ihrer Brennerei.
Weiterlesen
England

Serge verkostet: Britischen Whisky

Zum heutigen Brexit-Day Whiskys aus Wales und England
Weiterlesen
England

Fremde Federn (80): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Blends

Fremde Federn (74): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Whiskyhaus Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Whiskybotschaft Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Button Kirsch Whisky
Bruichladdich 125×125
JJCorryIW Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Kaspar Button
GaG Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

PR: Neues von Kirsch Whisky – „The Octaves“ for Germany, The Single Malts of Scotland Reserve Casks, St. Kilian

Deutschland
Acht Neuheiten, die Sie bald bei Ihrem Händler vorfinden sollten...
Weiterlesen

Llandudno Distillery von Penderyn erhält Baugenehmigung

England
Man will den Bau im Küstenort im Frühjahr 2021 abgeschlossen haben und dann eröffnen
Weiterlesen

PR: Live Whisky Tasting am 30. Mai mit Proben der Milk & Honey Distillery – exklusiv für Österreich

Israel
Master Distiller Tomer Goren und Sales Manager Tal Chotiner leiten dieses interessante Tasting auf Zoom - Bezugsquelle für Sampleset im Artikel
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Zwei sehr feine Talisker

Islands
Man gönnt sich ja sonst nichts...
Weiterlesen

Video: Ralfy verkostet Rock Oyster 18yo Blended Malt (Review #826)

Blended Malt
Eine Inselreise in einer einzigen Flasche - und sie kann Ralfy gefallen...
Weiterlesen

Glenfiddich Spirit of Speyside Distillery Edition 2020 ab 17. Juni zu ersteigern

Hintergrund
13 Jahre ist die Sonderabfüllung alt, und mit bemerkenswerter Alkoholstärke abgefüllt
Weiterlesen

Britische Forscher züchten neuartigen Weizen für Whiskyproduktion

Hintergrund
Der neu gezüchtete Weizen könnte Grain-Destillerien dabei helfen, ihre Wartungszeiten zu verkürzen...
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Großartige Glen Grant

Speyside
Ein typischer Vertreter des leichtfüßigen Speyside-Stils, exploriert in sechs unabhängigen Abfüllungen
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Maltimore

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Mai 2020: Glenmorangie The Original 10yo

Exclusiv
Nachdem wir im April unser Whisky des Monats ausfiel, beginnen wir im Mai wieder mit der monatlichen Kür. Und in dieser selbst...
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats April 2020: Unterstütze deinen lokalen Händler!

Exclusiv
Unterstütze deinen Whisky-Onlinehändler! Jede Flasche hilft!
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats März 2020: The GlenDronach Traditionally Peated

Exclusiv
Eine rauchige und deshalb ungewöhnliche Abfüllung der Highland-Destillerie
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Glenfiddich Spirit of Speyside Distillery Edition 2020 ab 17. Juni zu ersteigern

Hintergrund
13 Jahre ist die Sonderabfüllung alt, und mit bemerkenswerter Alkoholstärke abgefüllt
Weiterlesen

TTB-Neuheiten: Die ersten beiden Abfüllungen der Diageo Special Release 2020 – Cragganmore 20yo und Mortlach 21yo

Neue Whiskys
Die ersten beiden Bottlings sind nun als Etiketten aufgetaucht - man wird sie wohl im Herbst des Jahres bekommen...
Weiterlesen

PR: Der Highball ist der Sommerdrink 2020!

Cocktails
Highballs - die idealen Begleiter für den Grillabend
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X