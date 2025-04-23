Neu: Torabhaig Sound of Sleat, das vierte Kapitel der Legacy Serie

Wir hatten ihn für Sie ja bereits im November des Vorjahres in der TTB-Datenbank entdeckt, nun ist er offiziell veröffentlicht: Der neueste Whisky der Torabhaig Distillery nennt sich Torabhaig Sound of Sleat und ist die vierte Veröffentlichung der Legacy-Serie, die den Weg zur 10 Jahre alten Abfüllung darstellt und immer wieder auch Experimente zulässt, um den künftigen Hausstil zu etablieren. Den Namen hat die Abfüllung von der Sleat-Halbinsel auf Skye.

Torabhaig Sound of Sleat ist vollständig in amerikanischer Eiche (Quercus Alba) gereift, und zwar sowohl in neuen als auch in Refill Bourbonfässern. Er bringt, eigentlich ganz typisch für den Destilleriestil, Aromen von Zitrusfrüchten und Gewürzen, einer maritime Salznote und intensiven Lagerfeuerrauch.

Auffallend am Torabhaig Sound of Sleat sind die neuen Etiketten, die wohl auch bei den nächsten Projekten exklusiv von lokalen Künstlern für die Brennerei entworfen werden. Das erste Label, für Sound of Sleat, wurde von dem auf Skye lebenden Künstler Ellis O’Connor gestaltet. Auch die Umverpackung ziert das Artwork des Künstlers.

Neil MacLeod Mathieson, Whiskymaker bei Torabhaig, kommentiert:

“Our journey to a 10-year-old expression continues and for Sound of Sleat we’re returning to a classic ex-bourbon cask profile, enhanced by the addition of a crisp spice edge from the new American oak barrels, without losing the elegance and intricacy our fans have come to expect from a Torabhaig whisky. “There is plenty of oak spice, citrus and maritime saltiness alongside a newfound waxiness we’ve discovered as our spirit continues to mature. This expression is a journey in itself as each wave of flavour washes in.“

Bislang erschienen von der Brennerei insgesamt fünf Standard-Abfüllungen, der Erstling Torabhaig 2017, dann die Legacy Serie mit Torabhaig Allt Gleann, Torabhaig Allt Glean Batch Strength, Torabhaig Cnoc Na Mòine und nun mit dem neuen Torabhaig Sound of Sleat von dem es natürlich

Hier noch die originalen Verkostungsnotizen:

NOSE: Notes of delicate orange lead followed by touches of apricot and popcorn lending sweetness to the maritime seaweed that echoes in the glass. Subtle pipe tobacco adds to the elegant smokiness and is rounded out by honey, vanilla and boiled sweets. PALATE: Light and zesty oak spice is joined by the rich and sweet bonfire smokiness that is so unmistakably Torabhaig spirit. Subtley waxy with hints of honey and vanilla balancing sea salt and seaweed that ebbs away to white pepper and sweet spice. FINISH: Like a sunset over the Sound of Sleat, this is lingering and elegant with notes of honey, storms and the ocean.

Der mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Whisky wird im Fachhandel einen UVP von 57 £ / 67 € haben.

Technische Daten laut Brennerei:

Getreide: Concerto und Laureate Gerstenmalz

Hefe: Pinnacle mg+ Hefe

PPM: 78+ PPM

Restphenole: 14,5 PPM

Keine Kältefiltration. Ohne Farbstoffe

Anzahl der Flaschen: 45.000 Flaschen weltweit