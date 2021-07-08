MoM: Interview mit Stephen Davies, CEO der Penderyn Distillery

Die walisische Penderyn Distillerie produziert seit kurzem an zwei Orten, jetzt auch in LLandudno (wir berichteten). Für den Blog bei Master of Malt Anlass, mit dem CEO der Brennerei, Stephen Davies ein Gespräch zu führen, in dem es um die Brennerei und ihre Verbindung mit dem verstorbenen Dr. Jim Swan, die Whiskys und die Besonderheiten von Wales als Standort für die Whiskyproduktion geht.

Hier ein kurzer Ausschnitt, der Ihnen Lust aufs Weiterlesen machen soll:

Since the early days fighting for credibility, the distillery has come a long way. In 2013, on Swan’s advice they installed a couple of pot stills in addition to another Faraday still. This produces small quantities of heavy new make which is used in some bottlings. “We could do with them being a bit fuller bodied,” Davies said. They don’t do this for all whiskies and Davies wanted to keep which ones contain pot still a “trade secret”. But he would tell me that the award-winning (double gold in San Francisco, no less) Penderyn Peated contains about 10-15% pot still.