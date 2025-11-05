Neu: Teeling Whiskey 21-Year-Old Rising Reserve Series 4

Den ersten drei Rising Reserve Abfüllungen, die in Carcavelos-, Marsala– bzw. Ruby-Portweinfässern reiften, folgt nun Teeling Whiskey 21-Year-Old Rising Reserve Series 4. Nach einer über 18 Jahre dauernden Reifezeit in Ex-Bourbon-Fässern folgte ein dreijähriges Finish in Weißweinfässern. Der auf 6.000 Flaschen limitierte Single Malt ist mit 46 % Alkoholgehalt und ohne Kältefiltration abgefüllt.

Details zur Abfüllung, die unter anderem für 225 € im Webshop von Teeling erworben werden kann, finden Sie hier:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Introducing Teeling Rising Reserve Series 4 21-Year-Old Single Malt

We are delighted to unveil the fourth bottling of „Rising Reserve“, our limited edition, super premium series of unique 21-Year-Old Irish Single Malts.

Following on from the highly successful first, second and third editions, finished in Carcavelos, Marsala and Ruby Port casks respectively, our latest vintage Single Malt release is crafted to celebrate the true global Renaissance of Teeling, Dublin and Irish Whiskey. Each release embodies the spirit of innovation that has made Teeling a trailblazer in the industry, while respecting the time-honoured traditions that underpin the art of Irish whiskey-making.

The fourth edition of the Rising Reserve series consists of 21-Year-Old Single Malt that was initially aged in ex-Bourbon casks for over 18 years, before being finished in high quality White Wine casks, for 3 years. This dual maturation and in particular long finishing time in the White Wine casks imparts distinctive candied lemons, bright tropical fruits and cookie dough, before a long mellow finish of white chocolate, orchard fruits and soft tannins. Limited to just 6,000 bottles, the resulting Single Malt is then bottled at 46% with no chill filtration.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Candied lemons, vanilla, cookie dough, toffee with hints of toasted barley

Taste: Bright tropical fruits, soft tannins, citrus and white chocolate

Finish: Long mellow finish with complex undertones of orchard fruits and honey

Our Rising Reserve Series 4 Single Malt is bottled in a unique, dark amber, tall decanter bottle, standing proud on any shelf. The Rising Reserve Series 4 Single Malt will be available in Ireland at the Teeling Whiskey Distillery, The Celtic Whiskey Shop and premium independent off licences, as well as select International Markets.